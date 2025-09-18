Lethem fisherman remanded on 25-pound narcotics trafficking charge

A 48-year-old fisherman of Tabatinga, Lethem, was on Wednesday remanded to prison after being charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused, Clive Thornhill, appeared before Magistrate Omadatt Chandan at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read. He pleaded not guilty but was ordered remanded. The matter has been adjourned to October 28, 2025.

Thornhill’s arrest followed a police operation on September 16, 2025, when ranks intercepted minibus #BVV 887 during a stop-and-search exercise around 09:30hrs. The vehicle, driven by Jacob Lowe, 44, of South Ruimveldt, was transporting three passengers — Thornhill and two Brazilian nationals.

During the search, police instructed the passengers to identify their belongings. While Lowe and the Brazilian nationals were cleared, Thornhill was found carrying a black side bag containing $703,180 Guyana dollars, 1,798 Brazilian Reais, 3,260 Cuban pesos, and US$1,137.

Officers then examined a white cardboard box and a ten-gallon bucket, both identified as Thornhill’s property. Inside, they uncovered twelve bulky transparent parcels of suspected cannabis and two plastic bags containing 40 suspected ecstasy pills. A further search of a red five-gallon bucket, retrieved from the minibus roof rack, revealed five additional parcels of cannabis.

When weighed at the Lethem Police Station in Thornhill’s presence, the suspected narcotics totalled 25.6 pounds. Upon being cautioned, Thornhill reportedly admitted ownership, telling police: “Sir, give yuh boy a chance, is a lil hustle, tek the money.”