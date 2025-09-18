Electronic monitoring of drainage systems expected to come on stream by next month

– ‘We are holding people accountable’ – President Ali

PRESIDENT Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has directed the leadership of the National Drainage & Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to ensure that every pump and sluice is brought online and connected directly to a single electronic platform within one month.

This will allow the NDIA to monitor operations in real time, view the status of stations, and speak directly with operators on duty. This disclosure was made while the president engaged with farmers across Region Six at the Skeldon Sugar Factory on Wednesday.

According to President Ali, through this upgrade, officials will also be able to check on sluices at any time, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring. Once fully online, the electronic platform will eliminate the need for constant phone calls and manual reporting.

The system will also be extended to other regions, providing local offices with direct access to their operational data.

“We are holding people accountable. That is what we do,” the head of state said.

The use of technology in monitoring aspects of drainage and irrigation aims to strengthen the government’s operations and provide a higher quality of service Guyanese receive from pubic institutions.

Accompanying the president were the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Minister within the Ministry, Vickash Ramkisson; Minister of Public Service and Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally and the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues. (DPI)