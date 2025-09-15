GtE project 68 per cent complete

Construction on the mammoth Gas to Energy (GtE) project is currently 68 per cent complete, with work expected to be ramped up.

On Monday, Prime Minister Brigadier Ret’d Mark Phillips, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar and a team conducted a site visit and were provided with an update on the project.

Speaking to members of the media after being updated on the project, the Prime Minister noted that they are on target to bring reliable electricity to the people of Guyana.

Against this backdrop, it was noted that works on the project are 68 per cent complete, while work on the power plant stands at some 76 per cent complete.

Recently, concrete was poured for the first gas turbine foundation as work progresses on the project. President Dr Irfaan Ali had recently shared that over 300 persons are employed on the project.

It was highlighted that within the next 30 days, an additional 100 staff members will be engaged, and the concrete pouring of the remaining turbine foundations will be completed.

On Phase II, which envisions a second 300 MW power plant and NGL facility, President Ali was updated that seven submissions have been received, and discussions are underway to finalise the pre-qualified firms before moving immediately to EPC and financing arrangements.

This highly anticipated project will see a 200-kilometre pipeline bringing gas from the Liza Destiny and the Liza Unity Floating Production fields onshore. Upon arrival at this West Coast Demerara facility, the pipeline will continue for approximately 25 kilometres to the Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) plant to be constructed in Wales.

After completion, the GtE project will have a significant impact on the country’s economy, attracting sustainable investments across various sectors and creating numerous job opportunities.

“The project will be done, even if it means funding it from our own budget,” Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo had said.

The cost of electricity is expected to decrease by 50 per cent, resulting in more affordable and stable electricity for the people of Guyana.