GFF Elite League season 7… Slingerz inch closer to second title with 11-0 thrashing of Fruta Conquerors

KEMAR Beckford showed his class with another hat-trick this season as Slingerz FC marched closer to their goal, a second elite league title, with an 11-nil demolition of Fruta Conquerors.

It was another exercise in goal scoring with Kemar Beckford opening the flood gates eight minutes into the contest.

Beckford soon continued to announce his intension with his second in the 24th minute of play, then entered Kelsey Benjamin who tripled the advantage making it 3-nil in the 29th minute of play.

Derrell Garcia then recorded a pair of goals in the 45th and 53rd minutes, while Beckford also added to his tally with goals in the 30th and 54th minutes as Slingerz pulled away.

Goals from Darron Niles, Solomon Austin and Raushan Ritch sealed the 11-nil victory.

Fruta Conqueror’s lone goal was into their own net, an own goal registered by Keyshawn Dey.

Earlier, the Guyana Police Force drew Guyana Defence Force in their scheduled encounter 2-2.

Neron Barrow gave the men in blue the lead before Malcom Miggins scored the equalizer for the soldiers.

Police roared back into the lead off the boots of Simeon Moore to break the deadlock but after a tough period of play, Chris Macey came to the fore in the 71st minute to again level score 2-2.

The scored remained to the end of regulation time as the teams took a fair share of the spoils.

Season seven sees 10 of the country’s top teams battling for over six months through 90 games to determine the top Elite League side.

The winners will cart off bragging rights and two million in prize monies.

The bottom two teams will face relegation.

Games are being played at the GFF National Training Centre and the Leonora Stadium.