Crawford stuns Alvarez in ‘Vegas’

(BBC) – History-maker Terence Crawford stunned Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on points in Las Vegas, becoming the first male fighter in the modern era to hold undisputed titles in three weight divisions.

In front of 70,000 fiercely pro-Alvarez fans at Allegiant Stadium, Crawford – jumping up two weight divisions – delivered a masterclass, underlining his status as boxing’s pound-for-pound star.

The unbeaten 37-year-old showcased his full arsenal of skill, defence, power and timing, leaving Alvarez, 35, clinging on at the final bell and silencing the partisan crowd.

Despite the judges scoring it tighter than expected – 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 – the verdict capped off a defining performance, on the grandest stage, that will be remembered long in the sport’s history.

“I’m not here by coincidence,” said Crawford, draped in the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and IBF super-middleweight titles.

Crawford dropped to his knees as he was announced the winner, visibly emotional.

Despite the victory, the Omaha fighter did not rule out retiring after his 42nd straight professional win.

“I don’t know, I’ve got to sit down with my team and we’ll talk about it,” he added.

Fighting on Mexican Independence Day weekend, Alvarez – who loses for the third time in his 68th bout – had his status, pride and the hopes of a nation on the line, but came up against a generational great.

“I feel great to share the ring with great fighters like him. If we do it again then it’ll be great,” he said.

“My legacy is already there and I like taking risks because I love boxing.”

Crawford masterclass lights up ‘Vegas’

In a provocative move, Crawford made his ringwalk to a mariachi band. Unaware, Mexican fans sang along – until a grinning ‘Bud’ appeared on the big screen.

Alvarez followed with his own mariachi entrance, brass and strings echoing as he soaked in the rapturous adoration.

After a cautious opening round, Crawford began to assert himself, using his reach and movement while counter-punching with precision.

Some wondered whether he could absorb Alvarez’s power, but when Alvarez landed single shots to the body in the fourth, Crawford fired back with two uppercuts and a right-hook combination. He showed no signs of intimidation.

Alvarez landed a heavy right in the closing seconds of the round, but Crawford merely smiled dismissively. Gliding across the ring, he landed a beautiful combination in the sixth.

This was the 21st time Alvarez had fought in Las Vegas – a city where he has built a fortress over two decades – but it was clear he had his work cut out by the halfway stage.