Tottenham cruise to victory over 10-man West Ham

Tottenham claimed a comfortable Premier League victory over 10-man West Ham at London Stadium to renew the pressure on Graham Potter.

The result moves Spurs up to second in the table, level on points with leaders Arsenal with Brentford and Chelsea still to play on Saturday evening.

It also ensured that Thomas Frank became only the third Tottenham manager to win his first two away top-flight matches in charge of the club, along with Ossie Ardiles (1993-94) and Tim Sherwood (2013-14).

However, after the respite of a fine win at Nottingham Forest before the international break, it was a familiar tale for the Hammers and Potter, whose side have not won a Premier League game at home since 27 February.

Alarmingly they have also conceded eight goals in two home matches in the league this term although the dismissal of Tomas Soucek in the 54th minute hardly helped matters.

By then, the Hammers were already trailing, with Spurs midfielder Pape Matar Sarr left unmarked to head his side ahead shortly after the break.

And things went from bad to worse for the hosts after their Czech midfielder was shown a red card for a lunging challenge on Joao Palhinha, with Lucas Bergvall’s looping header doubling Tottenham’s lead just nine seconds after the match restarted.

When Micky van de Ven capitalised on some passive defending to drive in a third for the visitors just after the hour mark it was the cue for a number of home supporters to head for the exits on a disappointing evening that leaves their team 18th in the table.