Thompson, Seville, Blake cruise into men’s 100m semifinals

World Athletic Championships

TOKYO, Japan, (CMC) – Jamaica’s trio of Kishane Thompson, Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake easily advanced to the semifinals of the men’s 100 metres at the World Athletic Championships here on Saturday.

Competing in Heat 2, Thompson, the fastest man in the world over the distance this year, strolled to victory in 9.95 seconds, with Canada’s Eliezer Adjibi second in 10.19 seconds and Ronal Longa of Columbia claiming the third automatic qualifying place in 10.21 seconds.

Blake was second in Heat 3 in 10.07 seconds, behind Olympic champion Noah Lyles of the USA who won in a time of 9.95 seconds.

Terrence Jones of The Bahamas also advanced by finishing third in the heat in 10.16 seconds.

Barbados’ Kuron Griffith failed to qualify for the next round, placing seventh in 10.40 seconds.

Meanwhile, Seville finished third in Heat 1 to also automatically qualify for the next round.

Seville crossed the line in 9.93 seconds, with South Africa’s Gift Leotlea placing first in a personal best time of 9.87 seconds and Kayinsola Ajayi (9.88 seconds) second, also in a personal best.

In today’s semifinals, Blake and Lyles have been grouped in Heat 1, Thompson and Kenneth Bednarek of the USA along with Jones will compete in Heat 2, while Seville, Leotlea and Canada’s Andre de Grasse will line up in Heat 3.