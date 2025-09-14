AFC: Judas of politics in Guyana

THE Alliance for Change (AFC) has recorded its worst election performance since being formed in 2005. The leaders of the party underestimated the intelligence of Guyanese and the mood of the people. The AFC miscalculated its steps, and thought that Guyanese would seriously pick Nigel Hughes and his brand of bravado and classist politics ahead of the working-class PPP.

It was thought that the AFC could stand on its own in the elections, but it was wrong. When Raphael Trotman, Sheila Holder and Khemraj Ramjattan formed the Party, they made a solemn oath not to coalesce with the PNC or PPP under any circumstance. It wasn’t written, but it was its bargaining chip that made it look attractive to the people. The Party also pledged that it would be the Third Force in politics in Guyana, and eventually become the government. People believed and trusted the AFC, rewarding it with a handsome five seats in parliament after the 2006 election.

Since then, it successfully captured seven seats, improving its electoral appeal in the elections of 2011 alone. The Party blundered when it chose to coalesce with PNC disguised as APNU in the 2015 elections, despite being elected to government.

The Party was the worst part of the coalition, with every ministry that it was given responsibility for performing below par, and having some of the biggest corruption scandals. The AFC neglected its Party members and supporters; it treated them unfairly, and did not uphold democracy internally.

Additionally, the AFC allowed itself to be subsumed in the coalition and treated badly. There was bullying and a lack of respect. By the time the AFC realised what was happening, it lost government, and attempts to get back into office were rejected by the electorate.

Even if it stood a fighting chance, its silence and part in trying to steal Guyana’s democracy and the will of the people in 2020 sealed its fate. Frankly speaking, the AFC lost the 2025 elections because of its deafening silence in 2020, and it broke its covenant with the people in favour of a coalition with the PNC/APNU.

Additionally, the AFC allowed itself to be hijacked by Nigel and Catherine Hughes. The Party also sided with APNU/PNC to stall the development of this country over the last decade. It is the ‘Judas’ of politics in Guyana, and has made it very difficult for smaller parties and other Third Parties to be trusted again.

Hughes, as leader of the AFC, must not shy away from taking the blame for his Party’s defeat at the polls this time. The public is growing wary of his leadership style and failure to accept defeat.

The truth is, despite talking a ‘big game’, Hughes must resign or retreat to the Party’s headquarters and do an independent analysis of why they did so badly. The AFC leadership must decide whether he stays or goes at the upcoming conference.

Hughes will never become president, because he is failing to connect with ordinary people and voters. The AFC’s campaign was very embarrassing to watch, and even more embarrassing when one knows what the Party used to stand for and could do.

Hughes has to apologise to the public for the Party’s silence and role in the attempted rigging of the 2020 elections. He must, similarly, apologise for breaching the trust of the public and coalescing with the PNC. He must apologise for the Party’s record in office and show remorse.

The AFC, under Hughes’ leadership, must start a process of healing and reconciliation with the Party’s membership and support base. He must start working hard to make the AFC appealing to the public once more. The AFC should use the time to understand the issues which ordinary people face daily, and make the necessary representation by lobbying the government. They must hold the government accountable when it needs to, and give praise to the government. It must be a responsible partner to the government and people of Guyana.

The AFC has to regroup and refocus itself during the next five years. The people will judge the Party by the quality of its representation and its relations with WIN and the PNC over the next few years. That is the only way it will rid itself of being thought of as the ‘Judas’ of the people.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.