Thousands of global delegates set to attend IBC Guyana 2025

THE countdown is on for the International Business Conference (IBC) 2025, where more than 800 delegates and 2,000 trade partners from over 30 countries will gather in Georgetown from October 14 to 16, 2025.

The IBC, hosted by the Suriname Guyana Chamber of Commerce (SGCC), is positioned to be the largest and most impactful edition yet, serving as the Caribbean’s premier platform for high-level diplomacy, business-to-business engagement, and investment dealmaking, according to a press release.

This year’s theme, “Bridging Businesses for Regional Prosperity”, underscores how Guyana and Suriname are emerging as dual anchors of a new investment corridor, linking the Caribbean to Latin America and global markets.

The packed agenda brings the theme to life with sessions on cross -border projects such as the Corentyne River Bridge, alongside panels featuring Nicole D. Theriot, U.S. Ambassador to Guyana; Jane Caroline Miller OBE, UK High Commissioner; Sébastien Sigouin, Canadian High Commissioner; Dr. Amit Telang, Indian High Commissioner; and Liselle Blankendal, Ambassador of Suriname to Guyana, as speakers.

Speaking about the conference, Ambassador Theriot emphasised the importance of bringing together business leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders in such a setting.

“Platforms like IBC Guyana 2025 provide an excellent opportunity that helps bring our shared vision for deeper U.S.–Caribbean trade and investment ties to life. The U.S. Embassy is proud to support events like IBC because they strengthen economic co-operation, encourage responsible investment, and reinforce our shared goals of inclusive and sustainable growth,” Ambassador Theriot said.

She added, “My message is simple: come ready to connect, collaborate, and seize the opportunities IBC presents. It’s truly more than just a conference. It’s a one-stop shop to forge partnerships that will help shape the future of regional trade and investment.”

For IBC 2025, the international exhibition has doubled in scale, featuring 50+ companies from more than 15 countries.

Over 700 one-to-one meetings were facilitated in the two earlier editions of the IBC, resulting in contracts, joint ventures, and new market entries.

The IBC 2025 will expand this with structured matchmaking, networking receptions, curated cultural exchanges, MOUs, joint ventures, and policy commitments to anchor the next phase of the Suriname-Guyana Investment Corridor.

Sector-focused panels will address pressing issues, including energy diversification, green value chains in agriculture, logistics, digital transformation, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

“At its heart, IBC is about turning ideas into opportunities,” said Rahul Lildhar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SGCC (cohost of IBC).

He added: “From practical workshops on scaling MSMEs to roundtables on infrastructure and technology, delegates will leave with clarity, confidence, and a roadmap to seize opportunities.”

Delegates and sponsors benefit from direct access to 75+ expert speakers, influential policymakers, and industry leaders in energy, infrastructure, finance, ICT, agriculture, and tourism.

“The biggest benefit is access,” Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Chairman of ACI (co-organiser) said, noting: “IBC puts your business in the same room with the people shaping the region’s future. For sponsors, it is premium brand positioning at the centre of regional growth.”

IBC 2025 is supported by Atlantic Hotel Inc., Go-Invest, and venue partner, Guyana Marriott Hotel. Registration and sponsorship opportunities remain open. Persons were urged to visit www.guyanabusinessconference.com for full details on the programme, confirmed speakers, and exhibitor listings.