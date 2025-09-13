Caribbean healthcare leaders converge in Miami for transformative training on HIV prevention, treatment

–to fast-track 95-95-95 targets

THE Pan-Caribbean Partnership Against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP), in collaboration with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and with support from the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) and The Global Fund, will host a high-impact Strengthening HIV Prevention and Treatment Services Training Programme, from September 17–19, 2025, at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida.

Building on the groundbreaking PANCAP Learning Journey held earlier this year at Amsterdam’s renowned Public Health Service (GGD Amsterdam), this Miami training will further equip regional frontline healthcare providers with advanced skills in motivational interviewing (MI) and other cutting-edge clinical strategies, the partnership said in a press release.

The Amsterdam session demonstrated remarkable success in enhancing providers’ ability to engage high-risk populations in PrEP programmes and re-engage people living with HIV who have fallen out of care.

The training will assemble clinical leaders from several Caribbean nations, including Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Commonwealth of Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Anguilla, The British Virgin Islands, and the Dominican Republic.

Participants will include physicians, nurses, and community health specialists representing both public health systems and civil society organisations, ensuring comprehensive knowledge transfer across all levels of care.

This intensive capacity-building initiative comes at a critical juncture as the region works assiduously to overcome persistent challenges in reaching UNAIDS’ ambitious 95-95-95 prevention targets by 2030.

“This isn’t just another training, it’s a strategic intervention to change the trajectory of HIV in our region,” emphasised Dr. Wendy Telgt Emanuelson, Director of the PANCAP Coordination Unit.

She said: “By mastering motivational interviewing techniques and applying the latest evidence-based approaches, our regional clinicians will become powerful change agents in their communities, particularly in reaching marginalised populations most in need of these services.”

Dr. Shanti Singh Anthony, Knowledge Management Coordinator at the PCU, underscored that, “The Amsterdam Learning Journey proved that when clinicians adopt patient-centred approaches, outcomes improve dramatically. This training on motivational interviewing will allow for a differentiated and client-centred approach to recruit, initiate and retain persons on HIV prevention and treatment services, helping us close gaps in the HIV care continuum and achieve the global targets.”

With Caribbean nations facing uneven progress toward HIV targets, this training addresses critical gaps in the regional HIV response.

The programme’s unique value lies in its “train-the-trainer” approach, ensuring participants can share their new skills with their colleagues back home. This creates sustainable capacity that will continue benefitting health systems throughout the region long after the Miami session concludes.

This training programme is a critical step toward revitalising HIV prevention and treatment efforts in the Caribbean.

By empowering clinicians with evidence-based tools, PANCAP and its partners aim to reduce new infections, improve retention in care, and accelerate progress toward ending AIDS as a regional public health threat by 2030.

PANCAP thanked The Global Fund, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and PAHO for making the pivotal training experience a reality.