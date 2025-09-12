MMG announces major upgrades

MOBILE Money Guyana (MMG) on Thursday announced a major digital upgrade that will deliver stronger security, simpler transactions, and several new features for all users. The upgrade takes effect from October 6, 2025.

According to a press release, key upgrades include self-service options including resetting passwords, unlocking accounts, managing trusted devices among other features. MMG is also adding advanced encryption and safeguards to protect user data and passwords; more reliable bill settlements; advanced dashboards, reporting, and payment management for merchants; in-app coaching which will provide step-by step guidance and tips to help users explore features, complete transactions, and resolve common issues on their own.

Chief Executive Officer of MMG, Mark Singh explained, “This upgrade represents a new chapter

for MMG. We are investing in stronger safeguards, smarter tools, and easier-to-use features that give our users more control and confidence when managing their money.”

To prepare for the upgrade, all MMG services, including the current app, will be unavailable on

October 4 and 5. Therefore, all users are strongly advised to plan and execute transactions

ahead of time to avoid being affected by the 48-hour disruption, the release said.

“This temporary disruption is necessary to complete the system upgrade and to ensure a smooth transition to the new experience. Over the next few weeks, we will continue to share updates about everything users need to know about the upcoming changes and benefits,” Singh added.

For further enquiries, reach out to MMG via email mmgcommunication@mmg.gy and for regular updates, visit www.mmg.gy or follow MMG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.