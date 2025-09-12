GPHC Orthopedic Technician arrested for videoing ‘Lola Doll’ receiving emergency care

POLICE announced on Thursday that a 20-year-old male Orthopedic Technician has been detained as part of an investigation into a report of the ‘Publication or Transmission of an Image of the Private Area of a Person’ committed on Lolita Callender, called Lola Doll, which occurred between September 6, 2025, at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

“The Orthopedic Technician has since admitted to videoing the victim at the hospital with his cellphone. He, however, claimed that he did not share it on Facebook, but he only sent it to his ex-girlfriend via WhatsApp, and after he saw the video circulating on Social Media he deleted same from his phone,” the police said in a release.

The police said that the man’s cellphone was seized and taken to CID Headquarters, where it was handed over to the Head of the Cybercrimes Unit to be analysed. The suspect is presently in custody, and checks are presently being made to locate the ex-girlfriend.

This update followed calls from the GPHC for police to probe the unauthorised videoing of a patient. While not naming Callender, the hospital said in a press release that the video was taken while the patient was in “a vulnerable state and receiving emergency medical care”.

According to the hospital, it was taking the matter “extremely seriously” adding that an internal investigation was immediately launched. This resulted in the identification of the staff member.

“Through this process, a suspect who is an orthopaedic technician was identified. It is important to note that the individual was not scheduled for duty at the time of the incident. The matter has since been handed over to the Guyana Police Force to be pursued under the cybercrime laws,” the release said.

The hospital used the opportunity to remind staff, patients and the general public the video recording and photographing within its facility is strictly prohibited unless authorised by management. Any breach is a violation of patient privacy, it added before apologising to the patient and their relatives.

Meanwhile, the police stated on Thursday that the second suspect, Paul Daby Jr. was released on bail after his time in custody has expired.

“As of today’s date (September 11th, 2025), the 72-hour detention period for detained suspect Paul Daby Jr., called Randell, have elapsed and, as such, he was placed on $1M bail, with strict reporting conditions to the police,” the release said. Police has issued a wanted bulletin for Daby.

The first suspect was released after 72 hours in police custody.

Callender, a 33-year-old resident of Texas Square, East Ruimveldt, was shot on Saturday night at around 23:35 hours.

“Information received that she was shot in her motorcar, by a male on a motorcycle, in front of her house. Ranks are presently in search of the male, and CCTV cameras are being checked,” police had said.

She received gun shots to her neck, face, hands, and right leg.

Investigations into the alleged attempted murder are ongoing.