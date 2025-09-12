British High Commission hosts open day for prospective Chevening scholars

THE British High Commission in Guyana hosted its annual open day and information session, targetting prospective Chevening Scholarship recipients.

This versed session sought to inform persons age 18 and older about what to expect throughout the application process, interviews, and during their time in the United Kingdom (UK) as a Chevening Scholar.

The Chevening Scholarship is the UK government’s international scholarships and fellowships programme, offering fully funded scholarships to talented individuals with ideas and influence to lead positive change. Chevening provides the education, network, and confidence to support scholars in building a better future.

A set living allowance is provided, allowing students to focus on achieving their professional goals, while also enjoying the experience.

In addition to the living allowance and fully funded tuition fees for a one-year master’s course, scholars are provided with return flights to the UK, access to exclusive networking events, internships, events, and volunteering opportunities, and an international community of global alumni.

During the open day, Chevening Officer for Guyana and Suriname, Keron Hercules explained that the main goal of this reputable scholarship programme is to support information and awareness for persons to know that the opportunity to study in the UK in a one-year master’s programme is possible.

“So, it’s very important, because the UK does believe in collaboration, youth development and education is a great way to promote development. The UK is always looking to develop future leaders, as you can see throughout the years, especially for persons who have met the High Commissioner. She’s always promoting her love for Guyana, and the UK government is no different when it comes to the scholarship programme,” Hercules said.

Through the scholarship programme, Guyanese Maria Fraser, Rae Wiltshire, Deborah Lambert, Naomi Lall, Gabrielle McKenzie, Johnathan Barakat, and Marissa Foster and Surinamese national Anyely Diaz Felix were selected as this year’s Chevening Scholars.

Over the years more, than 200 Guyanese have benefitted from the Chevening Scholarship programme. With over 160 partner universities on board with the programme, scholars can choose any programme to study, whether it’s in education, public health, media and arts studies, fashion and business, among several other areas.

Hercules stated, “So, it’s a wide demographic because we’re looking to not limit persons’ potential, because we see leaders in each and every industry in Guyana. So, this is one of the great things about Chevening.”

He underscored that Chevening has continued to garner interest, not only in Guyana, but globally. Last year, he posited, there were over 100,000 applicants, with over 100 persons applying from Guyana. This number continues to grow.

To apply, persons must be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country, agree to return home for a minimum of two years after completing their degree, must have an undergraduate degree, enabling them to apply for a postgraduate course at a UK University, must have at least two years’ work experience, and must not have previously studied in the UK through a government-funded scholarship. For the full list of criteria persons are advised to visit Chevening.org/eligibility.

While this was the only open day announced by the British High Commission, Hercules said persons can contact the High Commission or visit the Chevening website for more information.

Additionally, he mentioned the AI chatbot, which was launched last year, where persons can ask questions and receive answers.

Applications for the Chevening Scholarship is currently open until October 7, 2025. For more details persons can visit Guyana (Chevening Scholarship) | Chevening .