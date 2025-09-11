Chinese President sends congratulatory message to President Ali on reelection

On September 10, 2025, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Mohamed Irfaan Ali on his reelection as President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

President Xi Jinping noted that Guyana was the first country in the Caribbean region to establish diplomatic relations with China. Over the 53 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China-Guyana relations have gained sound and stable development, with fruitful results in pragmatic cooperation across various fields and close coordination on multilateral affairs. In July 2023, the two presidents met in Chengdu and reached important common understandings on the development of bilateral relations. President Xi Jinping expressed his readiness to work with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali to deepen mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation within the framework of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and continuously promote China-Guyana relations to new heights, so as to bring greater benefits to the people of both countries.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People’s Republic of China