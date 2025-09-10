Reassignment of driver in Region Six a routine measure, not political

–Regional Health Services Department clarifies

THE Regional Health Services Department in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has addressed recent claims circulating on social media, suggesting that the reassignment of one of its drivers was politically motivated.

The department, in a press statement, firmly denied these allegations, stating that the reassignment was a standard administrative decision aimed at ensuring continued healthcare delivery.

The clarification comes in response to a post made by leader of The Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), Simona Broomes and Team Mohamed, who both described the recent transfer of vehicle driver, Stanley Jacob, as political persecution.

According to the department, the movement of drivers across various health institutions within Region Six is a regular operational procedure. Such transfers are done to address staffing gaps and maintain the efficient functioning of health services. Jacob’s transfer was no different, the department said.

On Monday, September 8, 2025, he was reassigned from the Regional Health Services Department to the Port Mourant Hospital to fill a critical staffing need.

The reassignment was prompted by the temporary absence of one of the hospital’s drivers, who is currently on leave. Jacob was the only available driver on duty and was deployed to ensure uninterrupted emergency patient transfers.

“This move was necessary to maintain emergency services and patient care at the Port Mourant Hospital,” the department emphasised.

The Regional Health Services Department categorically rejected the notion that the transfer was politically influenced, asserting that it was part of routine operational planning.

“We urge the public not to misinterpret these routine administrative actions. They are strictly aimed at sustaining the delivery of effective and timely healthcare across Region Six,” the statement concluded.