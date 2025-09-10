Cuba, Montserrat congratulate President Ali on re-election

THE Heads of State of Cuba and Montserrat, in separate statements, have congratulated President, Dr. Irfaan Ali on his re-election to office, committing to continuing good relations.

In a post via X (formerly Twitter), Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba, extended congratulations to Dr Ali on his re-election.

He added, “I wish you success in your new term, while reaffirming my willingness to continue strengthening the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries.”

Meanwhile, the Premier and Minister of Finance and Economic Management of Montserrat, Reuben Meade, in a letter dispatched to President Ali, conveyed congratulations on behalf of his government and country.

“Having keenly observed the recent general election, it was pleasing to hear your recommitment and some of your pledges to the people of your beloved nation of unity, inclusion and national transformation,” the correspondence said.

The Premier added that while challenges between the two countries differ, there are common bonds that unite them.

Premier Meade added that integration and collaboration across the community is important to keep all moving in a positive direction in the region.

Further, he said, “It is in that spirit that I look forward to collaborating with you at CARICOM meetings and other such forums, as we seek solutions to collectively improve the lives of our people across the community.”

President Ali was re-elected to serve as the President of Guyana for a second term following the country’s General and Regional Election on September 1. He was sworn in to office on September 7.