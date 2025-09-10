News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Cuba, Montserrat congratulate President Ali on re-election
Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba
Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba

THE Heads of State of Cuba and Montserrat, in separate statements, have congratulated President, Dr. Irfaan Ali on his re-election to office, committing to continuing good relations.
In a post via X (formerly Twitter), Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba, extended congratulations to Dr Ali on his re-election.

He added, “I wish you success in your new term, while reaffirming my willingness to continue strengthening the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries.”
Meanwhile, the Premier and Minister of Finance and Economic Management of Montserrat, Reuben Meade, in a letter dispatched to President Ali, conveyed congratulations on behalf of his government and country.

Premier and Minister of Finance and Economic Management of Montserrat, Reuben Meade

“Having keenly observed the recent general election, it was pleasing to hear your recommitment and some of your pledges to the people of your beloved nation of unity, inclusion and national transformation,” the correspondence said.

The Premier added that while challenges between the two countries differ, there are common bonds that unite them.
Premier Meade added that integration and collaboration across the community is important to keep all moving in a positive direction in the region.

Further, he said, “It is in that spirit that I look forward to collaborating with you at CARICOM meetings and other such forums, as we seek solutions to collectively improve the lives of our people across the community.”

President Ali was re-elected to serve as the President of Guyana for a second term following the country’s General and Regional Election on September 1. He was sworn in to office on September 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.