‘Leadership is not a pursuit of self, but a covenant of service’

-President Ali sworn in for second term, recommits to service, unity, relief for citizens

-reiterates plans for no new taxes, slashed electricity costs, reduced cost of living

DR. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana’s Ninth Executive President, on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment to serve with humility, reduce the cost of living, and work in unity with all sectors of society to improve the lives of Guyana and propel Guyana’s development.

He was at the time delivering a passionate address before thousands gathered on the lawns of State House for his Inauguration Ceremony, which marked the commencement of his second term in office.

“I stand before you this day, both humbled and exalted by the solemn honour you have once more entrusted to me to serve as your President,” Dr. Ali declared shortly after taking the oath of office.

The President reiterated his administration’s pledge to bring tangible relief to citizens, vowing no new taxes, reduced electricity costs, and a continued focus on lowering the overall cost of living.

He noted that plans are already underway to significantly increase local food production, particularly in poultry, fish, and cash crop, to ensure that fresh, affordable, locally grown produce is always available.

Efforts to uplift women, the elderly, and young people are also central to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s agenda.

For women, taxes on personal health and hygiene items will be scrapped, and both day-care and night-care centres will be established to better support working mothers. Additional scholarships and employment opportunities are also being promised, alongside a strengthened campaign against domestic violence, which, the government says, must be eradicated without delay.

Elderly citizens can expect improved pensions, expanded access to healthcare via mobile units and telemedicine, and an increase in residential care services, particularly in rural and remote regions.

Meanwhile, young people will benefit from wider access to vocational training, universal free education, and affordable housing schemes. The government is also set to invest in sports infrastructure, including a state-of-the-art indoor stadium, a high-performance training centre, and a cycling velodrome aimed at nurturing future champions on the global stage.

Echoing a message of selfless service, President Ali said: “I draw from you, the people, and from my family reminds me daily that leadership is not a pursuit of self but a covenant of service.”

“It is not the benefit for a few, but for the upliftment of all. It is in that spirit that I have taken the oath of office,” he added, signalling a continuation of people-centred governance.

Dr. Ali acknowledged the weight of public expectations and the collective responsibility that lies ahead: “The hope for worries belongs at the centre of our work.”

He further asserted that national development cannot rest on the shoulders of one individual or one administration.

“A mission cannot be the work of one man alone, nor of one party, nor even for one administration. It is the collective work of a people bound together by destiny, and is only together as a people, united in vision and purpose.”

Underscoring the need for inclusive governance and collaboration across all sectors of society, President Ali said he is willing to work with all partners, including those in the opposition.

“This is why I stand prepared to join hands with all who cherish peace, uphold democracy and care deeply for our nation. That includes not only the political parties represented in Parliament, but also our faith union, our private sector, our religious and cultural leaders, our youth, women’s organisation and our wider civil society.”

President Ali’s second-term vision is rooted in service, national unity and practical economic relief.

“One Guyana is not a slogan. It is a lived ethic. Each of us is equal in dignity, Equal in opportunity, equal in respect to those who did not support me, know this I am your president too,” he added.

The Guyanese Head of State further noted that cabinet members will soon be appointed, based on their competence, character and fidelity to serve the people.

“In the coming days, I shall announce my new Cabinet. I will also announce a wide range of other key appointments across the public sector to ensure the entire system is led by persons who are committed to delivering effective service to the Guyanese people,” President Ali said.