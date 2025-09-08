Anti-corruption unit to be set up to rid public sector of ‘cancer’ -President Ali

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced plans to tackle corruption in the public sector head-on, establishing a special unit to target the corrupted and the corrupters.

The Head of State was at the time delivering an address following his swearing-in at State House on Sunday.

He used the opportunity to zeroed in on corruption, describing it as a cancer that undermines the efficiency, fairness, and credibility of public service.

To this end, he said that the government will strengthen its anti-corruption efforts by establishing a dedicated anti-corruption unit.

“That is why we will strengthen our anti-corruption efforts by establishing a dedicated Anti-Corruption Unit, tasked with excising this cancer from our institutions and holding public officials to the highest standards of integrity,” he declared, adding:

“Every official will be required to account for their personal assets, and anyone who cannot do so will face the full force of the law. We will pursue both the corrupted and the corrupters, leaving no room for impunity.”

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of transparency and the role of the media, acknowledging the crucial watchdog function of journalism in society.

As such, he pledged that ministries and departments will put systems in place to provide information promptly.

“At the same time, we recognise and respect the essential watchdog role of the media, and we will ensure greater transparency by instituting mechanisms in every ministry and department that provide the facts in a timely way,” Dr Ali affirmed.

However, he added that accountability must extend to those responsible for sharing information with the public. “Additionally, and of no less importance, we must hold those who are tasked with the dissemination of information accountable for their actions. They must be held accountable, also.”