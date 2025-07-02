Human Services Ministry to digitise 50 social services

–create fully digitised system with new US$1M Beneficiary Registry and Document Management System

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, with the official launch of its new Management Information System called the Beneficiary Registry and Document Management System (BRDMS), has implemented a fully digitised system to manage its key databases.

According to information from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the platform, which was funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) at a cost of US$1,221,151, was developed by Synergy International Systems Inc.

The state-of-the-art software represents a major leap forward in efficiency and accessibility, revolutionising how the Ministry delivers its services to the citizens of Guyana.

These services may include senior citizens’ pensions, public assistance, and permanent disability.

Speaking at the launch held at the Ministry’s Head Office on Tuesday, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, emphasised the importance of the Ministry using modern technology to help shape programmes and policies that improve its operations.

“We have incorporated not only ICT, but also AI and newer technologies like geospatial technology. We also looked at how we can use things such as crowd voicing, all while creating a revolutionary, transformation system to manage our information,” the minister said.

The BRDMS aims to digitise 50 social services, transforming the entire ministry’s operations from a mostly manual, paper-based setup to a fully digital platform.

It guarantees accountability, transparency, efficiency and efficacy.

Once it took shape, it aimed to create a digital framework that makes information easily accessible to everyone who needs it, all users and eventually beneficiaries.

To support this, over 300 computers and more than 50 printers were distributed across the regions, ensuring local offices were properly equipped to participate in the digital transition.

Additionally, the minister also revealed that the Ministry is working to have an offline application process.

“We are also working on an offline application process because we are looking at Guyana’s terrain, to ensure that no matter where someone is located, their information can be transmitted to a central server and the application process can commence,” Dr. Persaud said.

Furthermore, the system allows users to move from 21 to 800. This means that all applications can be processed simultaneously on the platform, marking a major improvement in capacity and efficiency.

It can also track the process of applications. What took hours and weeks can be archived in minutes and involved the migration of data for over 130,000 beneficiaries.

The BRDMS enhances not just speed, but also tracking. It prevents delays, ensures proper monitoring and evaluation, and strengthens policies by providing clear data on who needs support and how individuals can access multiple services.

Minister Persaud said, too, that the software will soon include persons who benefit from other social services that are offered by the ministry.

She said: “Coming shortly after this will be persons who experience family violence, persons who have survivors of trafficking, and persons who are utilising our child protection systems and our WIIN programmes.”

The initiative began in 2020 as a strong partnership with the IDB, aimed at supporting vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic. It later evolved into a broader effort to modernise outdated systems and transition the Ministry into the digital age.

The partnership with both IDB and Synergy was a global, round-the-clock effort that involved studying other systems to build a stronger one. As a result, Guyana now stands as a national and regional reference point in digital transformation, leading the way in the Caribbean and Latin America.