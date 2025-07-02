News Archives
GDF executes emergency medevac for newborn from Region Two
THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF), on Tuesday, successfully completed a Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) mission from the Suddie Public Hospital in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), following an urgent request from the Ministry of Health.

According to information on the GDF’s Facebook page, the aircraft piloted by Command Pilot Lieutenant Colonel Anson Weeks and Co-pilot Captain Dwight Bonus departed the Playfield, Base Camp Ayanganna at 13:26 hours. with two civilian medical staff and GDF Grade Two Medic, Akeem Martin for the MEDEVAC.

The young patient, only hours old delivered by cesarean section and suffering from respiratory distress, required advance medical care.

She arrived at Base Camp Ayanganna at 14:30 hours. and was swiftly boarded into the waiting GDF ambulance for transport to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
The GDF said it remains committed to supporting national emergency response efforts and extending critical assistance to citizens across Guyana.

