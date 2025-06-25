Traffic ranks trained on election offences, preparedness

IN a proactive move to ensure the integrity of Guyana’s upcoming electoral process, Attorney-at-Law and Superintendent of Police, Delon Fraser, conducted an in-depth training session on Saturday, June 21, 2025, focusing on Election Offences and Preparedness with ranks of the Traffic Department.

The session was held at the Officers’ Training Centre in Eve Leary and forms part of wider efforts to equip law enforcement officers with the legal knowledge and practical skills necessary to effectively carry out their duties during the electoral period.

Superintendent Fraser delivered comprehensive insights into the legal framework that governs elections in Guyana, drawing on key legislation including the Representation of the People Act (Chapter 1:03) and the National Assembly (Validity of Elections) Act (Chapter 1:04). Participants also reviewed provisions under additional statutes such as the Public Order Act, Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Summary Jurisdiction Act, Local Authorities (Elections) Act, and the Racial Hostility Act.

The training featured ten core modules, covering topics such as: The constitutional basis and timing of elections under Articles 23, 60(1), and 159; The function and importance of elections in a democratic society; Guyana’s electoral system as outlined in Section 11(c) of the Representation of the People Act; The critical role of the Police Force before, during, and after elections; Conduct at electoral meetings, including police demeanor, procedures for notices, and ensuring security; General principles of police conduct at elections, including crowd control, use of non-lethal force, and adherence to a strict code of ethics; Identification and categorisation of electoral offences across the various laws; Drafting charges for electoral offences, with ranks participating in a practical drafting exercise; and operational protocols for dispersing prohibited gatherings and managing proclaimed areas.

Superintendent Fraser emphasised the need for impartiality, professionalism, and adherence to the chain of command, stressing that the Police Force plays a pivotal role in guaranteeing free, fair, and transparent elections.

The session concluded with a review of standard procedures for documenting and responding to election-related incidents, reinforcing the importance of the police in safeguarding democratic processes.