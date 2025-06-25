Tertiary Basketball League III… Champs LTI and UG Trojans pick up latest win

DEFENDING champions Linden Technical Institute and University of Guyana Trojans grabbed huge wins on Sunday when the Tertiary Basketball League of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Linden Technical Institute battled Guyana School of Agriculture in the opening match-up before taking a 50-27 point’s victory.

LTI’s Rasheed Hinds led them with 25 points coupled with support from Leron Joseph who had 14 points.

While on the defensive end, Stephen George held GSA at bay with 15 rebounds and solid defending.

GSA was led by Dexter Quintin 16 points, and 10 rebounds albeit in a losing effort.

Meanwhile University of Guyana thrashed top rivals Government Technical Institute 72-16.

It was lopsided affair as UG’s Alafin Joseph proved too much to handle with 19 points 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

UG’s Peter Langevine also came well with 13 points and 14 rebounds in a good all-round display.

Chris Perez with 15 points, 8 steals and Ronako Vaughn with 15 points, 6 rebounds also stepped up as UG overwhelmed their tertiary counterparts in an awesome showing.

The Tertiary Basketball League will continue next Sunday, June 22, from 16:00 hours (4:00pm).

The winning side will pocket $125,000 compliment of G-boat Guyana with $75,000 for second place compliments of Enet and $50,000 compliment of Halliburton Guyana for third.

The competition is sponsored by G-Boats Inc, ENET, Halliburton, and Fireside Grill and Chill.