CPL announces trophy tour

THE Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is excited to announce the launch of the 2025 CPL Trophy Tour—a dynamic, region-wide celebration that will bring the excitement of the CPL directly to fans across the Caribbean. This year’s tour offers a unique opportunity for supporters to interact with the iconic CPL trophy and take part in a vibrant lineup of fan-focused activities.

The Trophy Tour will kick off in Antigua & Barbuda on 27 June, before continuing through Saint Lucia, Barbados, and St. Kitts & Nevis. Each stop will build anticipation ahead of the CPL season, which officially gets underway on 14 August.

What to Expect at Each Stop

Fans attending the Trophy Tour can look forward to a festive and immersive experience, including Trophy Display & Photo Opportunities – Snap unforgettable photos with the CPL Trophy, Live Music – Enjoy high-energy performances by some of the Caribbean’s top DJs and local artists, Sponsor Activation Zones – Engage with fun interactive experiences, games, and giveaways from CPL partners, Community Appearances – Meet cricket legends and local heroes, take selfies, and collect autographs and Ticket Sales Booths – Purchase CPL tickets on-site and take advantage of exclusive promotions.

​Pete Russell, CEO of the CPL, said: “The CPL trophy always creates excitement from our fans and we wanted to give fans from across the region a chance to interact with this iconic trophy and to have a chance to get their hands on tickets and merch from the CPL and its franchises.”