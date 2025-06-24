NGSA results to be announced tomorrow

THE results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) are set to be announced tomorrow, Education Minister Priya Manickchand has said.

Manickchand, in a post on her official Facebook page, said: “We had said that we would announce the NGSA [results] on or before the 26th of June before it was written… I’m very glad to tell you that we are going to be announcing the results of NGSA 2025 on Wednesday 25th of June.”

She went on to add that she shares a sense of excitement, as the results will show how well the country’s education sector has recovered, just a few years after the COVID-pandemic, which had caused the closure of schools and placed restrictions on learning.

“That really hit us and continues to hit us now, but I’m also excited not only because we will be announcing how well children did, but we are so much closer to universal secondary education,” Manickchand disclosed.

To this end, she stated that with the country inching closer to universal secondary education, all students will have access to a high school education and do well, as the government is working to ensure everything is in place for that to happen.

Against this backdrop, she added: “So, it’s a really exciting time to be in Guyana, A really nice time to be a student; you have more trained teachers than you have ever had all across Guyana, you have textbooks, you have schools, you have labs, you will have digital schools.”

At the end of the two-day secondary placement examinations in April, Manickchand had disclosed that some 15,813 children were registered to write the examinations.

However, some 15,497 children were present on the first day of the exams, which marked the highest turnout post COVID-19.

Added to these, some 115 pupils with special education needs were also facilitated, while some 91 pupils sat the exams in Spanish.