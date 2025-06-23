‘We have shown you what commitment looks like’

-President Ali pledges ‘harder work’ to build prosperity, dignity

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali on Saturday vowed to redouble the efforts to build a prosperous Guyana for all, reinforcing the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) government’s commitment to inclusive development.

The Head of State was at the time addressing a mammoth gathering at the Everest Cricket Club Ground where the party’s family fun day and fund-raising activity was being held.

Speaking directly to the electorate, President Ali noted that the upcoming elections are not just simply about votes, but rather about building on the momentum of Guyana’s global leadership, development and prosperity.

“These elections are about the safety of our country, it’s about moving forward, ensuring that we invest to make our people safe, to make every community safe,” he said, adding:

“[it’s about] moving forward to make home ownership easier, to make owning a business easier; to bring down the interest rates for loans, to give you world-class education. To give you the world-class healthcare, to give you the best infrastructure and to give you a life of honour and dignity.”

He urged Guyanese to reflect on the progress and commitments that have been fulfilled to set Guyana on a path of prosperity and development.

The PPP/C administration since taking office has made strides in social welfare by restoring and increasing the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant to $50,000 and doubling the old-age pension.

Over 33,000 house lots have been delivered, and government scholarships have been awarded to some 50,000 individuals, reflecting a strong commitment to education and housing.

Healthcare infrastructure has been expanded with new regional health facilities such as the Diamond Regional Hospital and enhanced telemedicine services, improving access to quality healthcare, especially in hinterland regions.

“We are asking for the responsibility to work harder for your children; to work harder for our pensioners; to work harder for our men and women in uniform; to work harder for farmers, our public servants; to work harder for every woman, every man and every child and to work harder always in the interest of this beautiful country,” President Ali emphasised.

The PPP/C government’s achievements over the past five years include significant infrastructural improvements; enhanced social welfare programmes; expanded healthcare and education services; job creation and sustainable development initiatives, all contributing to improved living standards and national progress.

“Leadership is about service; service is about people and all of it goes hand in hand.”

President Ali was also keen to point out the massive gains Guyana has made on the global stage, highlighting the country’s leadership in food security, climate action and energy security.

He noted too that PPP/C is the only national party with a national front that promotes unity and prosperity for all Guyanese.

“The PPP/C represents the coalition of the people, the coalition of the hearts, minds, and soul of the Guyanese people. Not the coalition of power seekers but the coalition of people coming together, united and strong.”

He added: “The work is far from done. We know there are still many of you who need your home, who need your loans, who need to be lifted.”