Matthews, Fletcher star in WI series-levelling win

HAYLEY Matthews’ unbeaten 63 and two wickets each from Afy Fletcher and Karishma Ramharack helped West Indies beat South Africa and level the series 1-1 ahead of the decider on Monday. Six of South Africa’s batters got to double figures but no one scored more than 21, which helped the West Indies keep the score down to 113 before Matthews iced the chase at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados.

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits got South Africa off to a good start after being put into bat. Wolvaardt hit Jahzara Claxton and Shawnisha Hector for boundaries in a 30-run opening stand before being dismissed for 16. Matthews, who had opened the bowling, returned in the sixth over to knock over Marizanne Kapp for a duck.

Fletcher, the pick of West Indies bowlers, bowled five dots in her first over and dismissed Brits for a 21-ball 14 in the seventh, as South Africa lost 3 for 10. She kept Nadine de Klerk quiet but the batter got the tempo up at the other end. De Klerk hit the only six in the innings off Aaliyah Alleyne and put on 29 off 26 balls for the fourth wicket with Karabo Meso, taking South Africa to 69 for 3 in the 13th over.

Fletcher got de Klerk’s wicket in her final over, which caused another slump of 3 for 10 as Ramharack got wickets in successive overs. Annerie Dercksen joined Meso and they had an unbeaten 34-run stand which picked up pace gradually. Both boundaries in the stand came in the final two overs that went for 18, taking South Africa to 113 for 6.

Qiana Joseph started the West Indies chase with two boundaries off Nonkululeko Mlaba. Matthews, with 9 off 17, was slow to start but saw off Kapp’s three-over opening spell. Ayabonga Khaka came on in the eighth to get Joseph for 17 and end the 41-run opening stand.

Matthews was stable in the middle overs but her partners either got stuck or fell cheaply. Mlaba and Khaka contained Shawnisha Hector before she was dismissed by Masabata Klaas for 3 off 12 balls. Matthews hit three fours in the next six balls before Mlaba, the pick of South Africa’s bowlers, got Shemaine Campbelle (7) and Chinelle Henry (3) in successive overs to leave West Indies on 77 for 4, needing 37 off 35 balls.

Jannillea Glasgow and Matthews kept West Indies ticking despite there being no boundary between overs 13 and 18. With 16 needed off 12, Matthews – fresh off a run-a-ball 50 – whacked Khaka for a six and a four. The 13-run over was the most expensive of the innings. Glasgow then hit the winning runs off de Klerk.