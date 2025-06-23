‘It’s an exciting time for the young entrepreneur’

–with more consortiums, industrial manufacturing and agro-processing hubs, investment vehicles on the horizon, President Ali says

PUTTING Guyana’s youth at the heart of the nation’s economic transformation is being briskly pursued, as, according to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, the building out of consortiums and an industrial and agro-processing hub and enabling easier access to low-cost financing, will allow young Guyanese entrepreneurs to take centre stage.

The President made these remarks, on Friday last, while delivering the feature address at the commissioning of the World Trade Centre (WTC) Georgetown, during which he outlined a strategy which anchors trade, investment and business development.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will get the ideal opportunity to not only grow but also be able to operate at international trade standards, the President said. Guyana’s global economic footprint stands out in climate, energy and food security, he noted, while outlining some major achievements.

“That is why we’re speaking now about scaled opportunities, some of the major transformative projects, whether it’s for security, regional security, and fertiliser, or the distribution of gas, or the manufacturing and industrial opportunity that comes with cheaper energy. We now have to create that ecosystem to help our SMEs,” the Head of State said.

A fully outfitted industrial manufacturing and agro-processing hub was touted by the President, who explained that it will bring together producers, processors and exporters. The President said that Guyana’s partnerships with global entities such as Bloomberg Grain will further advance his plans for Guyana.

“So, our small farmers, our medium-scale farmers, our small processors, everybody will be part of this ecosystem that will be bringing all their input into one umbrella organisation…So, we satisfy financing, technology, regulations, market, human resource assets and all of that with just this one agreement with a world class player in the food and agricultural area and more of these partnerships will be pursued so that when we roll out the ecosystem that will support our SMEs, there’s a strong mechanism there already that will help them to get to the international market.”

As the government moves to co-invest in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and improve their access to low-cost financing, President Dr. Irfaan Ali stressed that these efforts cannot occur in isolation. He emphasised the

need to reshape Guyana’s commercial culture to align with international standards. Calling it “the most exciting time for the young entrepreneur in Guyana,” the President also outlined additional plans aimed at cultivating a new generation of globally competitive Guyanese businesses.

“We don’t want SMEs all to be battling in the same environment. The oil and gas and revenue from oil and gas and other logistics opportunities, really position our economy to have a series of additional benefits, and that is what we’re going to target.”

Meanwhile, Executive Director of WTC Georgetown, Wesley Kirton, acknowledged the long-awaited moment while emphasising the strategic value of the centre.

WTC Georgetown, the first of its kind in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) region, is positioning itself as more than a commercial complex. WTC facilities are known for providing centralised spaces for international exhibitions, meetings and business connections. As such, it is expected to attract even more investment to Guyana while simultaneously facilitating easier alliances between local businesses and global companies.

“We are not here to replace any organisation,” he said, adding: “We are here to collaborate meaningfully with all stakeholders, with government.”