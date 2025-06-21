–President Ali says at the commissioning of prestigious World Trade Centre, Georgetown

–emphasises gov’t’s commitment to developing SMEs in this new era of development

WITH the world watching Guyana’s transformative journey, and investment interests surging, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has described the nation as a rising powerhouse that is ready to compete in the global economy.

The President highlighted this on Friday evening while delivering his feature address at the commissioning of the World Trade Centre (WTC) Georgetown, which is located at High Street.

While addressing a packed audience of dignitaries, diplomats and private sector players, President Ali affirmed that the commissioning of the complex is not just a mere physical unveiling but stands as a symbolic leap for Guyana as a global contender.

Dr. Ali said: “We also believe that having a building is one thing, but having a building that has some certain characteristics is another story. I mean, when the sophisticated investors speak to you and hear you have a common service under the World Trade Centre, it sends a different signal. So, it’s signalling to the international community, the sophisticated investors that we are ready to play in any league.”

The building is situated at Lot 44 High Street, Kingston, Georgetown. And WTC Georgetown is the first and the only in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) region.

Guyana’s global economic footprint stands out in climate, energy and food security, he said while outlining some major achievements that Guyana has attained.

He said: “We must be humble about our development, but we must be ready to show the world that we will embrace the highest standard and we’ll play in any league that is necessary for the continued growth and advancement of our country.

“So, I look forward to the World Trade Centre Georgetown helping to shape this new economic culture in our country, one that speaks the language of export readiness, create facilitation and global competitiveness.”

GUYANA MEANS BUSINESS

The establishment of the massive WTC Georgetown was spearheaded by Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), a company that President Ali has branded as a contributor in Guyana’s development.

The US$25 million investment by DDL in a major dairy facility- which the President hopes will come on stream this year- was one example that the Head of State pinpointed.

Speaking about his ambitious strategy, which took root since his first day in office, the President said that Guyana’s partnerships with global entities such as Bloomberg Grain will further advance his plans for Guyana.

It is within this regard that the President emphasised that no longer is Guyana hinged on being a resource-based economy but one that focuses on diversification and modernisation.

With plans not only to transform the business sector but also finance, Dr. Ali touted major plans to develop small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), building consortiums and offering investment vehicles to bolster those businesses.

With the government taking interest in co-investing in SMEs and helping them gain access to low-cost financing, the President said that this cannot be done in isolation.

Meaning, there must be the reshaping of Guyana’s commercial culture to meet international standards.

In what the President branded as the “most exciting time for the young entrepreneur in Guyana,” he further pointed to other plans that will ensure a new generation of globally competitive Guyanese businesses.

He noted: “We don’t want SMEs all to be battling in the same environment. The oil and gas and revenue from oil and gas and other logistics opportunities really position our economy to have a series of additional benefits, and that is what we’re going to target.”

NEW ERA FOR GUYANA

Georgetown Mayor, Alfred Mentore echoed the sentiments of President Ali.

The WTC Georgetown is not just an office complex, but it is the heart for global trade and innovation.

The mayor said: “It’s a symbol of confidence in our city’s future, a bold celebration that Georgetown is open for business, ready for global engagement, and committed to sustainable growth. It reflects the kind of visionary investment that will help position Georgetown, and by extension, Guyana, as a more modern hub for commerce, trade and innovation in the region and beyond.”

The WTC Georgetown fits into Guyana’s rapidly evolving landscape, the mayor highlighted as he noted that it will be crucial in relation to international trade access, job creation, foreign investment, and a firm platform for local businesses to connect with global companies.

He also reaffirmed his support for these types of ventures that aim to uplift the capital city’s infrastructure and the quality of life for all citizens.

WTC facilities are known for providing centralised spaces for international exhibitions, meetings and business connections. As such, it is expected to attract even more investment to Guyana while simultaneously facilitating easier alliances between local businesses and global companies.