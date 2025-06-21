Construction of No. 75 Village Hospital enters final stage

THE final stage of construction is underway on the state-of-the-art regional hospital at Number 75 Village, Corentyne, Region Six, as the government advances its plan to build several modern regional hospitals across the country, including two in Region Six to deliver specialised medical care to residents.

Once completed, the facility will feature three fully equipped operating theatres, a maternity ward, and a 75-bed in-patient unit. The ground floor will also include an accident and emergency department, a CT scan unit, a digital X-ray room and a range of other specialised medical services.

This transformative development is expected to significantly improve healthcare delivery in the region. (RDC Six)