Expulsion of AFC members ‘petty’

PEOPLE’S National Congress Reform (PNCR) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Leader, Aubrey Norton has branded the Alliance For Change (AFC)’s decision to purge three of its defectors as “petty.”

The AFC is now reeling after three of its Parliamentarians Juretha Fernandes, Sherod Duncan and Deonarine “Ricky” Ramsaroop crossed over to Norton’s camp, with Fernandes even being touted as Norton’s running mate for the September 1 General and Regional Elections.

The AFC, blindsided by the defections, attempted damage control after news of these crossovers was leaked this week, by explaining that they had no knowledge of this and swiftly revoked those persons’ membership.

During a press conference at Congress Place on Friday, Norton dubbed the AFC’s action as “petty.”

He said: “The AFC has gone at least to ten of our members and asked them to work with them, most of them didn’t but at least one of them on the East Coast (of Demerara) did, and we didn’t proceed to expel them, they’re still in our membership. But pettiness is part of life.”

Norton’s comments come as the fallout from the failed coalition talks have intensified, exposing the internal divisions and competing obsession with positions.

The PNCR/APNU Leader also dismissed criticisms of the AFC former Parliamentarians switching allegiance, although the PNCR/APNU chastised their very own former party General Secretary and Parliamentarian, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, for a similar move endorsing the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP).

“We see the coming of Juretha, Ricky and Sherod as a case of people who are interested in coalition and coming to join us to ensure that the coalition reflects the APNU+AFC,” the PNCR/APNU Leader said.

For months, the AFC had been in talks with its former coalition partner, the APNU. But, the talks fell through, with both parties squabbling over dominance.

Even after reducing their proposal and pleading for 35 per cent, the APNU flatly rejected AFC’s request.

With Fernandes now at the heart of the APNU campaign and the AFC sidelined and bleeding key figures, the alliance looks bleak.

Norton maintained that Fernandes’ being picked as Prime Ministerial candidate was settled long before the AFC made its last proposal, and it is in her hands if she would surrender it in sake of a PNC/APNU+AFC coalition.

“If Juretha wants to give the opportunity to the AFC to select the candidate, we have no problem with that, but we said, we will not give her our word and then renege on it to satisfy a late request when we have been negotiating for months with some impossible suggestions like we should take 35 per cent and the AFC should get 65 per cent,” Norton said.

Also, although central executive member, Ganesh Mahipaul said in a previous conference that he believes he has the all of the features that the PNCR/APNU Leader seeks in a prime ministerial candidate, Norton claims that all members were aware of Fernandes being picked.

Norton sees Mahipaul as a possible Vice President should APNU be elected at the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections.

“I spoke with all the persons in the APNU… we generally agreed that we needed Juretha Fernandes as the prime ministerial candidate,” Norton said.