–PNCR dismisses content in Walton-Desir’s resignation amid growing internal rift

Attempting to downplay the political fallout, the People’s National Congress Reform(PNCR) has rejected certain claims that former PNCR member and Opposition Parliamentarian, Amanza Walton-Desir has made, following her surprise resignation.

In a statement posted this morning, the party countered Walton-Desir’s claim that no concrete offer was made regarding her role in the September 1 General and Regional Elections.

The party said that she was not only promised extraction to Parliament but also offered a position on the campaign’s management team during a June 7th meeting with Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton.

The statement read: “Ms. Walton-Desir then stated that she needed to consult her team and would revert. However, no response was received; instead, she submitted a letter of resignation.

The Party has noted that Ms. Walton-Desir has made her resignation-in which she claims that no offer was made to her-public. This is a gross misrepresentation of the facts. The Party finds it necessary to correct this inaccuracy and is therefore placing this clarification in the public domain in response to the misleading statements contained in her letter of resignation.”