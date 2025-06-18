GECOM approves polling day officials for appointment

–discusses protocols for the movement of statements of poll; makes steady progress with preparations for September 1

AS the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) continues its preparations for the upcoming General and Regional Elections, Returning officers (RO) and Supernumerary Returning Officers (SRO) have been approved for appointment.

This is according to People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C)-nominated commissioner Sase Gunraj, who provided an update on the Commission’s meeting on Tuesday.

In keeping with amendments to the Representation of the People Act (RoPA), the SROs are set to perform functions similar to ROs to head the sub-districts that are in Electoral Districts Three, Four, and Six.

Electoral districts Three, Four and Six were divided for the purpose of the tabulation of votes. District No. Three was divided into three sub-districts, while District No. Four was divided into four sub-districts, and District No. Six into three.

During Tuesday’s meeting, it was noted also that the secretariat undertook to provide protocols for the movement of statements of poll from polling stations to the intended recipients, including posting on the website. Further, they also discussed officers for the ROs and SROs.

Gunraj also said that the Commission discussed briefing political parties contesting elections on the ongoing execution of the approved work plan.

The Commission is set to continue regular meetings in the lead up to the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Previously, the Commission had announced its timelines, during which it noted that political parties desirous of contesting the upcoming elections will be required to submit their respective lists of candidates on July 14, which is set for Nomination Day.

Against this backdrop, they also advised that applications for the allocation of party symbols be submitted by June 22.

To finalise the Official List of Electors (OLE), a short Claims and Objections exercise is being conducted from June 16 to June 20, allowing eligible persons who will be 18 years or older by June 30, 2025 to register.

The Commission has noted that it would move forward with the implementation of its plan to ensure that elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.