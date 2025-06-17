Precision Sports second session a success as female camp moves to Essequibo.

AFTER a successful female cricket in Demerara at the National Gymnasium despite the adverse weather, the Precision Sports, organised by Nidia Andrews, moved to Guyana’s largest county for sessions over the weekend to Anna Regina on the Essequibo Coast.

“We came to Anna Regina on a mission and we completed it flawlessly!” stated the elated 29-year-old Trinidadian Andrews.

“You can never tell me that women’s cricket in Guyana doesn’t have a bright future!! We had players from different counties come together and they never made an issue of the distance because as long as they get some cricket, they are grabbing the opportunity.

“Thank you to all the players who took the time to be present and productive, the coaches who worked together to ensure that these ladies got proper training, the parents who showed up and supported over the weekend,” said Andrews, who played in the GCB Women’s Inter-County tournament.

Andrews thanked the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) for showing interest in the development of women’s cricket and ensuring that everyone was well fed, accommodated and had access to equipment and grounds to successfully carry out these sessions.

“To the ladies who wanted to be present but were prevented due to things beyond our/your control, look out for more sessions.

Ladies…you are a priority! we took the bare minimum and made it become enough so that you all get what’s lacking and what you deserve. Don’t ever let anyone make you feel as if Women’s cricket is not important” concluded Andrews.

The third session is planned for Berbice this weekend depending the weather and availability of grounds.

Those ladies interested in cricket can contact Precision Sports on 627-1295.