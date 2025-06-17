MCYS/Ansa McAL June Madness Futsal Road Warriors wallop Footsteppers; Sparta edge North Ruimveldt on ‘Father’s Night’

..Round of 16 starts today

AS the competitive adrenaline continues to increase with the pretenders being sent packing and the big boys taking aim at the big prize, the round of 16 in the inaugural June Madness Futsal championship powered by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and Ansa McAL continues at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall tonight..

From 20:00hrs, spots in the quarter- finals will be on the line with four teams set to cash in. Bent Street ‘B,’ who edged Albouystown ‘A’ in their round of 32 encounter will face off against Stabroek Ballers who hammered Game Changers 11-1 in their round-of-32 clash.

Next up would-be Gold Is Money taking on Spaniards, followed by the rampaging Road Warriors against Corinthians with the night capper bringing together Bomb Squad and Bent Street ‘A.’

On an electrifying ‘Father’s Night,’ which saw the biggest crowd so far, Road Warriors mauled Footsteppers 16-0 to record the highest margin of victory by any team; in the process they eclipsed the 11-1 scoreline Stabroek Ballers had generated against Game Changers.

Road Warriors’ Arckson Andreazza also recorded the fastest goal of the competition to date, 17 seconds faster than the 18-second goal registered by Tierre Phillips of Ballers United against Kitty Hustlers.

Leading Road Warriors which boast a balanced and exciting combo of players who can all be destructive in a bundle, was Luis Da Silva with four goals, using the yellow ball in the fifthth and sixth minutes, he added a single goal in the 19th minute.

Thalyson Pinheiro tucked in a helmet-trick (15th, 19th, 25th, 29th), Andreazza had another in the third to end with two, similarly, Joao De Silva had a double (14th, 25th) with one each for Wrendrecky De Souza (second), Matheus De Souza (20th), and Ravi Coates in the 21st minute.

|Sparta Boss, the reigning national futsal champions were required to pull out all the stops to stave off a valiant challenge from North Ruimveldt, 4-3. North Ruimveldt took the lead after 15 minutes of tight exchanges, with Jomar Jaebman breaking the deadlock.

Seven minutes later, Sparta fired back when Ryan ‘Bum Bum’ Hackett rocked the net in the 22nd minute. North would edge back into the lead on 27 minutes through a Stepton Walton goal which some felt might have been enough to knock out Sparta. But the national champs showed why they are regarded as one of the most dangerous futsal units when senior strategist, Jermain ‘Panky’ Junor calmly slotted home on the stroke of full time to push the game into extra time.

Two minutes into extra time, Micholas McArthur handed Sparta the lead which they doubled four minutes later, when Curtez Kellman scored. Despite Jermaine Padmore scoring for North Ruimveldt in the 30th + eighth minutes, Sparta held on to the one-goal advantage to book a place in the round of 16.