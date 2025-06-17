News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘I stand boldly, proudly, unapologetically with President Ali’
Geeta Chandan-Edmond
Geeta Chandan-Edmond

– Geeta Chandan-Edmond says, confirms she has severed all ties with PNCR

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW Geeta Chandan-Edmond has officially severed ties from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), aligning herself unapologetically with President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

In a strongly worded public statement on Saturday, Chandan-Edmond confirmed her immediate resignation from the PNCR as of June 11, 2025.

The statement comes on the heels of an article titled, ‘APNU-AFC takes steps to recall Geeta Chandan-Edmond for endorsing PPP’s Irfaan Ali!’

The former PNCR parliamentarian declared: “I wish to state categorically and pellucidly, that I have tendered my resignation from the People’s National Congress, effective immediately on 2025-06-11.”

She stated that her resignation letter addressed and sent to the PNCR General Secretary, Sherwin Benjamin, was a formal resignation from all roles, affiliations and obligations connected to the PNCR.

A copy of her formal resignation letter was sent, additionally, to former President David Granger (Head of the APNU+AFC list) and Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir, MP, she noted.

Chandan-Edmond did not mince words about her endorsement of President Ali and the PPP/C.

She said: “As stated publicly on 2025-06-02, I wish to reiterate, I stand proudly, boldly and unapologetically with President Ali. I stand with his leadership, his vision, and his steadfast commitment to our country.”

She further noted that under the PPP/C and President Ali’s leadership, Guyana is witnessing “real” change, citing the investments in people, bold infrastructure, social upliftment and a renewed sense of national pride.

“I wish to reiterate that I will continue to stand unshaken, unfazed, bold and unapologetic with my support of President Irfaan Ali, Vice-President Bharrat Jadgeo, and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic,” she said.
The former PNCR parliamentarian remains resolute in her support, even in the face of “racist, hateful and bigotry” [sic] statements being thrown at her by those aligned to the opposition.

Invoking her roots in the Chesney Albion sugar plantation area, Chandan-Edmond said: “We don’t just survive, we rise, and I will continue to stand tall and proud, resilient and strong as the blood of my ancestors flows through my veins.”

Chandan-Edmond recently endorsed President Ali, throwing her full support behind his bid for a second term and aligning herself with the governing PPP/C.

However, the former parliamentarian’s endorsement has led to a series of racially charged attacks from the opposition’s former and current top brass, and persons aligned thereto.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.