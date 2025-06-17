‘I stand boldly, proudly, unapologetically with President Ali’

– Geeta Chandan-Edmond says, confirms she has severed all ties with PNCR

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW Geeta Chandan-Edmond has officially severed ties from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), aligning herself unapologetically with President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

In a strongly worded public statement on Saturday, Chandan-Edmond confirmed her immediate resignation from the PNCR as of June 11, 2025.

The statement comes on the heels of an article titled, ‘APNU-AFC takes steps to recall Geeta Chandan-Edmond for endorsing PPP’s Irfaan Ali!’

The former PNCR parliamentarian declared: “I wish to state categorically and pellucidly, that I have tendered my resignation from the People’s National Congress, effective immediately on 2025-06-11.”

She stated that her resignation letter addressed and sent to the PNCR General Secretary, Sherwin Benjamin, was a formal resignation from all roles, affiliations and obligations connected to the PNCR.

A copy of her formal resignation letter was sent, additionally, to former President David Granger (Head of the APNU+AFC list) and Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir, MP, she noted.

Chandan-Edmond did not mince words about her endorsement of President Ali and the PPP/C.

She said: “As stated publicly on 2025-06-02, I wish to reiterate, I stand proudly, boldly and unapologetically with President Ali. I stand with his leadership, his vision, and his steadfast commitment to our country.”

She further noted that under the PPP/C and President Ali’s leadership, Guyana is witnessing “real” change, citing the investments in people, bold infrastructure, social upliftment and a renewed sense of national pride.

“I wish to reiterate that I will continue to stand unshaken, unfazed, bold and unapologetic with my support of President Irfaan Ali, Vice-President Bharrat Jadgeo, and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic,” she said.

The former PNCR parliamentarian remains resolute in her support, even in the face of “racist, hateful and bigotry” [sic] statements being thrown at her by those aligned to the opposition.

Invoking her roots in the Chesney Albion sugar plantation area, Chandan-Edmond said: “We don’t just survive, we rise, and I will continue to stand tall and proud, resilient and strong as the blood of my ancestors flows through my veins.”

Chandan-Edmond recently endorsed President Ali, throwing her full support behind his bid for a second term and aligning herself with the governing PPP/C.

However, the former parliamentarian’s endorsement has led to a series of racially charged attacks from the opposition’s former and current top brass, and persons aligned thereto.