Beware: The writing is on the wall

AT this point, the public is growing tired of the so-called political rift that is taking place with the opposition political parties. It seems as though they can’t make up their minds with regards to the task of whether they will take on the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP) as independent individual parties or a coalition of parties. Since the year began, they have been locked in discussions to agree on a broad coalition to challenge the incumbent PPP/C.

We predicted that talks would collapse if the People’s National Congress (PNC) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) insisted that Aubrey Norton be the candidate and control the cabinet by having 65 or more of the portfolios. We also predicted that the AFC would try to wrestle away political and state power from the PNC/APNU coalition using the accord or agreement. They would advocate for this business of a ‘consensus candidate.’ We were right on everything that we predicted in this column, and talks fell through for a time.

We made another bold prediction that they would come together, iron out their differences and come together under one banner to challenge the PPP because none of the two had any significant capital, whether money or people, to stave off a good trashing from the PPP during this year’s elections.

So, as night followed the day, PNC politician Ganesh Mahipaul and AFC leader Nigel Hughes both started signalling that the ‘door was still open’ and they were still optimistic that they could come around to talk after a brief period of catfights, internal bickering and infighting.

Nomination Day is July 14, and we are still adamant that there will be a coalition and that it will have all of the prominent persons who tried to rig the 2020 elections as part of it.

Firstly, the stakes are too high to try to unseat the PPP if either were to go alone into the elections. Both candidates are still unpopular with the electorate. They do not have electoral appeal. Norton stands accused of sexual assault and battery that was never investigated by the so-called PNC elders and the police. But why did Vanessa Kissoon stop talking like Volda Lawrence? Why did she decide it was best to stop talking after coming out swinging against Norton in the press? The public finds this very calculated and needs answers because domestic violence and abuse against women is no joke.

Norton stands accused of racism, insobriety, and other financial malfeasance from comrades in his party, in addition to his lacklustre performance with the PNC grassroots base, which serves as the foundation of its constituency. That is more evident when the public considers the party’s last biennial Congress, which was rigged in Norton’s favour. No one wants Norton, and this is even more evident with that video clip that surfaced during the past week showing a group after a meeting supporting him for president.

Everyone and their grandparents know that was staged, fake and aimed at masking his lack of appeal in the electorate even within the PNC. It is sad and fortunate that Congress Place tried to play a cheap trick on the public.

Similarly, Hughes is even less appealing than Norton. Apart from his legal career, his ties to the scandal with the questionable land deal, controversial statements, ExxonMobil company and Mohameds sealed his fate. He might have the support of his AFC members, but lacks the support of the country at large. Integrity without ethics and a conscience is a recipe for disaster in politics, and he is no stranger to this. Just two months ago, General Secretary of the ruling PPP/C, Bharrat Jagdeo, sought to delve into Hughes’ records, which are laced with cases of double standard, hypocrisy, duplicity, and lies. Hughes’ perceived conflict of interest saga makes him unfit to be considered.

So, they are better off with the best of the two evils. And, Hughes knows he does not have the pull factor. Just look at the results of the last local government elections for the AFC, and the public will get the picture. It doesn’t take a scientist to see why the door would be open to accepting Norton as the candidate for president in any coalition.

And, none has given any real insight into the plans should they be successful. Not as much as a blueprint with accompanying financial sheets for basic things they plan to pursue has been unveiled or discussed, and we have under 79 days to go to the polls. This means there is no substance, just platitudes and talk of changing the future status quo.

Secondly, both parties are having a difficult time raising adequate funds needed to boost their campaigns. The BBQ, raffle and dominoes competitions are not enough. And the party has not managed to attract new financiers for its election bid, coupled with the decreasing amount of funding from party members and supporters.

The AFC is not doing any better with its financiers and financial contributions. They have seen a downright negative response gathered from the local businesses here. So, it may prove prudent and wise to coalesce to challenge the incumbent.

Thirdly, PNC/APNU is doing most of the work and on the ground, sorting out the people’s needs, while the AFC could not be bothered with its leaders going in circles. It is a widespread opinion that Hughes is about the social media fame and likes. He is not disciplined and many times fail to reign in his party comrades. So, they need the coalition especially to keep up with GECOM’S changes and the rate of progress. They need to coalesce because they can never have enough scrutineers and party members doing house-house.

Thirdly, they have separate PR machinery working at the moment, confusing the messaging and complicating the process to vote. They need one unique PR machinery and one line of messaging. They know that they are not ready for the polls and believed their campaigns will not stop the PPP tide, so they give into the coalition to stand a better chance at becoming government this year.

Fourthly, Norton does not want the vote to split. This is precisely the reason he will agree with some of the conditions for the formation of a coalition. Once he is successful in getting the coalition in place, he will strong arm the entire process. It’s all about optics and showmanship for the purpose of fooling the unsuspecting electorate this time around. He needs the coalition especially because there will be an attempt to stymie the process and a plan to steal the elections through some devious plot.

The coalition offers both the APNU and AFC deniability if they go with the plans to rig the elections as they attempted to do. They know that all eyes and ears are turned up to their rigging ways, and GECOM is not a safe place any longer, so they will come up with another clever way to steal the vote.

Finally, it will take much more than a coalition of convenience, if it were to materialise, to unseat the PPP/C Government. It will take more than opposition strategy and communication, simply because the PPP continues to do the work in the communities and hinterland areas. It is not distracted by the lure of media fame. It is busy meeting the needs of ordinary people and helping the populace see the transformation and development that have taken place since 2020 while outlining its vision for the future.

The PPP is confident, not arrogant. It must not be complacent or silent to the cries of many of its supporters and Guyanese. It must be shroud when it has to be over the coming months but understanding nonetheless. The PPP and Civic always work for the good of Guyana because it is a workable coalition that attracts many people each election cycle. It does not have to meet to work past differences and therein lies its strength.

The PNC and APNU could team up with the AFC, WPA and all the smaller parties without constituencies, it would not matter because the PPP/C has the winning formula for elections: a winning list, a tested and proven track record in and out of Office, love and confidence of the people, and a presidential candidate who loves his people and has development of Guyana at heart.

Beware: The writing is on the wall. The coalition will cheat again.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.