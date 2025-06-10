‘Without them, there is no sugar’ – GuySuCo honours top harvesters across estates

— as Uitvlugt dominates again

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has named its top-performing cane harvesters for the First Crop of 2025, with Uitvlugt Estate claiming all three top spots in the industry, a repeat of its dominance in the previous crop.

The announcement was made on Friday, June 6, during a recognition ceremony at the Rose Hall Estate, where the twelve most productive harvesters across GuySuCo’s estates were formally honoured for their exceptional output.

Leading the pack was Leon Seelall of Uitvlugt Estate, who was named the Most Productive Harvester for First Crop 2025. Seelall delivered a remarkable 644.81 tonnes of cane in just 54 days, averaging 11.94 tonnes per day.

His colleagues, Keyoma Pilgrim and Danier DeChuna, also from Uitvlugt, earned second and third place respectively, with 622.45 and 435.82 tonnes.

This is the second consecutive crop in which Uitvlugt Estate has swept the top three positions, solidifying its reputation for field excellence.

The Most Productive Cane Harvester Programme was introduced in the Second Crop of 2024 by CEO Paul Cheong, as part of a broader strategy to boost morale and increase productivity within the harvesting teams.

“Our aim is to foster a results-driven culture where every individual understands the value of their role and is inspired to give their best,” Cheong stated.

“This initiative not only boosts morale but also ensures our employees are recognized for their dedication and hard work.”

Top harvesters from other estates were also recognized for their contributions:

Albion Estate: Kumar Deodat, Vicky Seenarine, and Mahase Sukhnandan

Kumar Deodat, Vicky Seenarine, and Mahase Sukhnandan Blairmont Estate: Kheran Bissoondyal, Totaram Sanichara, and Anthony Lewis

Kheran Bissoondyal, Totaram Sanichara, and Anthony Lewis Rose Hall Estate: Nigel McDonald, Tavell Lovell, and Samuel Jhingree

Acknowledging the challenges of retaining skilled labour amid the country’s rapid economic development, Cheong reaffirmed GuySuCo’s commitment to its workforce.

“GuySuCo remains steadfast in its commitment to regaining and retaining talent through competitive compensation and recognition-based programmes such as this one,” he said.

“Our harvesters are the true heart of GuySuCo—without them, there is no sugar. We are determined to ensure they always feel valued.”

The Corporation expressed gratitude to all its harvesters for their continued commitment and hard work, noting that initiatives like this programme are crucial to building a sustainable and productive future for the sugar industry.