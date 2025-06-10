Micobie families to receive water tanks

SOME 12 families in the remote community of Micobie, Region Eight, currently without access to the main water supply network, are set to receive water tanks for rainwater harvesting.

According to information from the Ministry of Housing and Water, this initiative, announced by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues during a recent community meeting, aims to provide a short-term solution to the persistent water challenges faced by these geographically isolated households.

Minister Rodrigues assured residents that the delivery of these tanks was imminent, while the Ministry simultaneously worked on expanding the existing water supply network to ultimately connect these families.

The minister’s visit also addressed long-standing concerns regarding the community’s water quality and flow.

Residents had previously raised issues about a recently commissioned well at the Benab in Micobie, citing poor water quality and, in some instances, low water pressure. These problems are reportedly linked to the challenging soil conditions in the well’s drilling location.

In response, Minister Rodrigues, accompanied by a technical team from Guyana Water Inc. (GWI), pledged an immediate assessment of the current water system. The goal of this assessment is to implement improvements that guarantee access to clean and reliable water for all Micobie residents.

Looking ahead, the minister also outlined plans for the water supply to the upcoming secondary school in Micobie.

She confirmed that the ministry would explore options for a dedicated well or spring to serve the new educational facility. Furthermore, another assessment will be conducted in a different section of Micobie, specifically across the creek where approximately 16 residents reside, to ensure their access to essential water services.

Beyond water infrastructure, Minister Rodrigues also provided updates on broader government initiatives benefitting hinterland communities.

She highlighted a significant announcement by President Irfaan Ali during the recent National Toshaos Conference: $3 million will be allocated to each village council to support vulnerable families with routine home maintenance, underscoring the government’s commitment to improving living conditions across the hinterland.

The minister also handed over a keyboard and sporting equipment to the village on behalf of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.