Barasina residents to benefit from new water well

MINISTER of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, has announced that Barasina, Region One, will soon benefit from the drilling of a new water well.

According to information on the ministry’s Facebook page, the contract has been awarded and the contractor has begun mobilisation.

A well will be drilled at Hobo Hill by the contractor, following which drilling will commence at Barasina, Croal said during a recent engagement with residents.

This engagement is one of several being held in the region in keeping with government’s ongoing commitment to community-driven development, as residents are being encouraged to voice their concerns and contribute to local and national advancement.

The minister was joined by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley; Regional Executive Officer, Sewchand, and Director of Hinterland Services at Guyana Water Incorporated, Ramchand Jailal.

“We work every day to uplift the lives of our citizens,” the minister emphasised.

Residents raised a number of concerns, including issues related to education. In response, the Regional Chairman committed to dispatching a team to Barasina within the week to begin addressing the challenges.

Minister Croal noted that over the past four years, approximately $92 million was injected into the community through various grants and development initiatives.

This year, Barasina is also among hinterland villages, benefitting from a new initiative that will provide $3 million to support housing upgrades for vulnerable residents in the community, along with an additional $1 million allocated for the development of the community ground. The universal health voucher distribution was also executed during the engagement.