‘Tourism basket’ continues to flourish

–nature, sports, leisure, adventure to be key drivers in Region Two’s rise as major tourist destination

–supportive infrastructure being developed, President Ali says

REGION Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam)’s tourism industry is expected to be catapulted, as President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has outlined a strategy that will make the region a key player in Guyana’s economic diversification.

The President, in a video posted on his Facebook page, said: “One of the major aspects of our development in all the region is to expand important and critical infrastructure to support the economic diversification of the country.”

He noted that in Region Two, the plan is to build an entire ecosystem to support tourism of which nature, sports, leisure and adventure form critical components.

The Anna Regina stadium will aid in this plan. This world-class facility will be able to facilitate international matches, whilst creating jobs and contributing to the development of the region, President Ali noted.

He said the government has already negotiated to have some aspect of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) played in the world-class stadium.

The President further pointed out that the private sector is making developments in areas such as hospitality to support the nation’s development.

Earlier this year, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr said that he expects the major sporting infrastructure project to move apace this year when he gave an update on the works of the stadiums being built simultaneously around the country.

Also, President Ali had declared that Region Two will become “a basket of tourism” in Guyana, with a strong emphasis on agri-tourism and sustainable development.

The Head of State made this known while addressing rice and cash-crop farmers at a special meeting held at the Anna Regina Secondary School Auditorium.

He stated that the government is fully committed to driving investments into the region, particularly in agriculture and tourism; two sectors he described as deeply interconnected and rich with opportunity.

“Essequibo will become a basket of tourism, and the government will push the kind of investments needed to make this a reality,” President Ali said, highlighting the region’s untapped potential in agri-tourism.

To support this vision, President Ali announced the establishment of three cold storage facilities to assist cash-crop farmers in preserving and marketing their produce. This, he said, is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the agricultural value chain, and make the region more competitive in both domestic and export markets.

In addition to agriculture, President Ali announced that an additional ferry will soon serve the Parika–Supenaam route, enhancing connectivity and supporting the growing economic and tourism needs of the coast.

Currently, the MV Kanawan and MV Sabanto operate on this route, enabling the transport of residents, goods, and agricultural produce between the Essequibo Coast and Demerara. However, with the increasing demand, the new ferry will provide greater passenger and vehicle capacity, reduced wait times and congestion at the port, improved efficiency and reliability and smoother transportation during peak periods.

The new vessel will “support economic growth, facilitate faster movement of goods, enhance market access for businesses, and promote tourism by making travel more convenient,” President Ali stated.

With Supenaam serving as a gateway to the Essequibo Coast, the improved ferry service will bolster both commerce and tourism, strengthening ties between the coast and other regions of Guyana.