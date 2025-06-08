Defections, internal strife contradict Norton’s claims of ‘strong base’

DESPITE People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Leader, Aubrey Norton’s insistence that his party’s base is strong, this claim is overshadowed by the defections and internal strife, casting doubt on the PNCR’s stability ahead of the September 1 General and Regional Elections.

High-profile members, including stalwart and son-in-law of the party’s founder, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles; member of parliament, Geeta Chandan-Edmond and Region Four Chairman, Daniel Seeram, and Regional Vice Chairman of Region Four, Samuel Sandy have endorsed President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and the multi-racial People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), citing disappointment with the PNCR’s direction and its leadership.

During a press conference on Friday at Congress Place, Sophia, Norton said that the claims that the PNCR is disintegrating is “laughable.”

The defections, coupled with the constant internal criticism, paint a starkly different picture from Norton’s claims of a strong party base.

“Our membership from the time I became leader has been increasing continuously. And so, our base is strong,” Norton said.

However, while Norton has insisted that the defections will have no negative impact on the party, the loss of influential members and mounting internal criticism suggest otherwise.

Further, Norton sought to minimise the significance of those key figures cutting ties with the PNCR, branding their contributions as trivial, while avoiding their grievances.

“It is true that MP Geeta-Edmond would have endorsed President Ali. It is true that the [Region Four] regional chairman and vice chairman have. But if you look at their performance, you would recognise from the time I became leader of the party, they were not doing work for the party,” Norton said.

FRACTURED OPPOSITION

In a sharp blow to the PNCR, prominent members of the party, have decided to endorse and support President Ali and the governing PPP/C for re-election at the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Their endorsements have shaken up Guyana’s political landscape, as many members have contended that during the David Granger’s leadership, the PNCR had lost its popularity and became a shell of itself which, according to the adage “Burnham, its founding leader and Guyana’s first executive president, must be turning in his grave.”

Key figures such as member of parliament Chandan-Edmond endorsed President Ali, throwing her full support behind his bid for a second term, and aligning herself with the PPP/C.

Almost driven to tears, the long-standing opposition member, during her presentation to the National Assembly, said her decision to break ranks with the PNCR came after several attempts to silence her.

Another one of the most high-profile endorsements was that of Region Four Chairman and long-time PNCR member, Seeram.

In a public Facebook post, Seeram expressed his support for President Ali and Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo, stating, “After fruitful discussions and careful considerations on matters of national and regional development, I am pleased to endorse President Irfaan Ali and Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo for a second term to lead the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.”

James Bond, a key figure in the PNCR, has also thrown his support behind President Ali.

He praised President Ali for his consistent friendship and support, tracing their relationship back to Dr. Ali’s time as a minister.

Even within the PNCR’s remaining ranks, discord had long appeared to be deepening within the party.

PNCR member Amanza Walton-Desir admitted, last year, that the party cannot lead Guyana.

Walton-Desir, who was in the race for the leadership of the PNCR, made these remarks on her Facebook page, where she unearthed the disunity and disrespect that were ongoing in the party as its congress drew near.

When the PNCR held its Nomination Day for its 2024 congress, instead of a day of togetherness, members underscored that the party is “weaker” than ever and has “regressed.”

Moreover, the PNCR’s former coalition partner, the Alliance For Change (AFC) is also facing fractures, demonstrating a troubling sign for the opposition.

AFC Region Seven Chairman and founder of the Small Miners Association, David Daniels endorsed President Ali for a second term, aligning himself with the PPP/C.

Also, as he highlighted the internal discord within the AFC, Ismail Muhammad-Al-Cush, an APNU+AFC councillor on the Region Five Regional Democratic Council (RDC), has thrown his support behind the governing PPP/C and President Ali.

The endorsements, which come just months before Guyana’s elections, reflect a deepening crisis within the opposition as key players align with President Ali’s re-election bid.