New Demerara River Bridge on track!

–as final tower successfully constructed

A MAJOR milestone has been reached in the construction of Guyana’s landmark US$260 million Demerara River Bridge, as the final bridge tower, P-35, was completed, on Saturday evening.

With fireworks to match the momentous occasion, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill and Minister within the Ministry, Deodat Indar stood with contractors admiring how much the bridge has progressed.

Minister Edghill hailed the achievement as a turning point in the construction of the project, which is expected to be finished on August 31.

He told reporters that the next milestone event after the pouring and completion of the towers will be the completion of the 17 cable stay sections, which will be 570 meters across the channel.

“By June 15, we would have completed the installation of all of the girders on the eastern side. All of the girders on the western side are already in. And what does that mean? The bridge would be completely assembled, and it’s just a matter of pouring the concrete, putting in the asphaltic surface, the rails, putting on the lights and the furnishings and the finishings,” he proudly stated.

As he continued to explain how works are moving swiftly, Minister Edghill described the latest actions as a critical step towards completion.

The project, a signature infrastructural goal of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s administration, has remained on track despite challenges such as adverse weather, the Minister said.

Edghill attributed the progress to strong coordination between government and contractors.

The minister said: “The contractor did live up to the expectations; they brought in the additional personnel that was required, and work is moving apace.”

When asked about how the project has remained financially on track, Minister Edghill affirmed: “Because the PPP/C is in government. That’s why we’re able to keep within budget. We have people who know how to manage, we have people who know how to negotiate. We have people who know how to deal with issues and how to resolve issues.”

Responding to criticism and skepticism from the opposition, the minister dismissed the attempts to downplay the government’s achievements.

Minister Indar echoed similar sentiments and reminded Guyanese that when the PPP/C administration first took office in 2020, this project was part of President’s Ali commitment to the Guyanese people and it is being executed well.

The minister said: “This Harbour Bridge is testament that the President of this country is the right leader at the right time, because this is his leadership,” adding: “This project is to show the rest of the world that we can build massive structures right here in our country.”

Also, Dr. Paul Zanule Resident Engineer/Team Leader of Politecnica expressed nothing but positive sentiments regarding the flagship project. He said that the team is looking forward to completing the project.

The bridge is being hailed as a transformational piece of infrastructure for Guyana. It will be the first fixed, high-span, four-lane, cable-stayed bridge of its kind in South America, stretching 2.65 kilometres and featuring a 23.6-metre driving surface.

A key highlight is the inclusion of a bicycle lane and a 50-metre fixed-high span, eliminating the need for bridge closures due to marine traffic.

The structure will link Nandy Park on the East Bank of Demerara to La Grange on the West Bank and will accommodate vehicles of all sizes and weights. Once completed, it is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity between key economic regions.

One of its standout features will be a monument bearing the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH) symbolising the national pride associated with the structure.

Upon completion, the new bridge is expected to stand not only as a key transport link but as a landmark of engineering, diplomacy, and development. The toll-free crossing will accommodate vehicles of all sizes.