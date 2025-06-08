‘Every person who contributes to our development is welcomed, valued’

–President Ali affirms

AS Guyana forges ahead with its rapid socio-economic agenda, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has emphasised that nationals of China play a crucial role in the nation’s development.

The President, during a reception held to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Guyana and China, spoke extensively on how the friendship between both countries has grown.

The President said: “Guyana is committed to building a one Guyana, a society that is inclusive, one that demonstrates equity and opportunity for all. In our One-Guyana initiative, we emphasise that every person who contributes to our development, regardless of nationality, is welcome and valued.

“Chinese nationals living and working [in] Guyana are, therefore, an important part of our national development thrust.”

President Ali said that over the 53 years, the relationship has blossomed into a respectful and multifaceted partnership grounded in mutual trust, shared values, and economic co-operation.

“Our relations are not born solely of strategic interest, but also of deep ties of blood and history,’ he added.

Guyana, just a few years after gaining independence, established formal diplomatic ties with China, becoming the first English-speaking Caribbean territory to recognise the People’s Republic of China.

China and Guyana, though separated by great distance, have forged an enduring friendship.

At present, practical co-operation between the two nations has entered the fast track, and projects under the auspices of the Belt and Road Initiative have delivered fruitful outcomes.

In 2024, bilateral trade between China and Guyana reached US$1.4 billion, up 14.3 per cent year-on-year and nearly four times higher than in 2019. China’s direct investment in Guyana also surged from US$256 million in 2019 to US$10.6 billion in 2024, representing a 40-fold increase.

Signature projects, including the New Demerara River Bridge, six regional hospitals, and the China-aided China-Guyana Friendship Joe Vieira Park, will become iconic landmarks of the ever-growing China-Guyana friendship.

Chinese enterprises have fulfilled social responsibilities by creating nearly 5,000 jobs in local communities and have been participating in public-welfare activities.

Further, the Chinese government has dispatched 20 medical teams to Guyana since 1993, providing healthcare to over 1,310,000 patients, treating more than 30,000 critically ill cases and performing over 70,000 surgeries.

The Confucius Institute at the University of Guyana has played a vital role in cultivating local Chinese language talents and advancing China-Guyana cultural exchanges since its establishment in 2014.

Meanwhile, numerous Guyanese officials, doctors, entrepreneurs, journalists, policemen, and engineers have undertaken professional and technical training in China, emerging as key participants, beneficiaries and promoters of China-Guyana people-to-people exchanges.

Also, Guyana is a crucial member of both CARICOM and CELAC. China has always been firmly supporting Latin American and Caribbean countries, in pursuing development paths tailored to their national conditions, firmly supporting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all nations, firmly supporting the integration of Latin America and Caribbean countries, firmly supporting Guyana and other countries in the region to play an even bigger role in international affairs.