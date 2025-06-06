PPP supporters working for people of Guyana, not personal gain

-nothing being offered to those now supporting party, Dr. Jagdeo says

PEOPPLE’S Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has strongly condemned recent vile attacks on new party supporters, affirming that they are not seeking personal gain, but are fully dedicated to working for the well-being of all Guyanese.

He made these remarks on Thursday during his weekly press conference at Freedom House.

“I’ve seen a lot of attempts to vilify these people,” he said. “We live in a free country, so people can express their views about what they see as defection, and what I see as people coming to us because of the progress and the leadership given by the PPP to implement a national agenda.”

He added: “None of the people; not a single one of them who have come to us voluntarily has been offered anything. No position once we win the elections; nothing of the sort.”

Further, the General Secretary emphasised the governing PPP/C’s commitment to advancing its development agenda.

“We still have tons of things to do,” he said.

To build on the progress that was initiated in 2020, the General Secretary outlined the PPP’s determination to deliver betterment for citizens.

Key initiatives on the PPP’s agenda include easing traffic congestion, enhancing road safety, and improving waste management systems.

The Party also aims to foster economic empowerment by advancing financial literacy, establishing a development bank to support small and medium-sized enterprises, and creating new investment vehicles for citizens.

With the party’s vision reflecting its broader commitment to fostering an inclusive and resilient Guyana, he noted how citizens are recognising the agenda and are aligning themselves with it.

SUPPORTING DEVELOPMENT

On Thursday, Alliance For Change (AFC)’s Ismail Muhammad- Al-Cush, an APNU+AFC councillor for Region Five’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC), openly threw his support behind the governing PPP/C and President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

In a statement, he detached himself from the AFC, maintaining that it was to preserve his dignity and integrity as a result of “internal rambling”.

Earlier this week, People’s National Congress (PNC) member of parliament, Geeta Chandan-Edmond endorsed President Ali, throwing her full support behind his bid for a second term, and aligning herself with the PPP/C.

Almost driven to tears, the long-standing opposition member, during her presentation to the National Assembly, said her decision to break ranks with the PNCR came after several attempts to silence her.

Also, AFC Chairman and founder of the Small Miners Association, David Daniels endorsed President Ali for a second term, aligning himself with the PPP/C.

Guyanese-Canadian lawyer and civil rights advocate, Selwyn Pieters also endorsed President Ali for a second term, commending his authenticity and commitment to national development.

Another one of the most high-profile endorsements was that of Region Four Chairman and long-time PNCR member, Daniel Seeram.

In a public Facebook post, Seeram expressed his support for President Ali and Vice-President Jagdeo, stating, “After fruitful discussions and careful considerations on matters of national and regional development, I am pleased to endorse President Irfaan Ali and Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo for a second term to lead the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.”

Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Leader Lenox Shuman also threw his support behind the PPP/C, praising what he described as its “visionary, dynamic, and innovative leadership”.

In contrasting the record of the APNU+AFC with the PPP/C’s tenure, Shuman remarked that the difference was “chalk and cheese”.

Additionally, businessman Shazaam Ally of The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) announced that he has officially joined the PPP/C, and will be actively supporting the party’s 2025 campaign.

TCI leader and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Asha Kissoon has also thrown her unequivocal support behind the ruling PPP/C.

“This decision comes after deep reflection on the path our country is taking, and the kind of leadership that is needed to secure a brighter future for all Guyanese,” Dr. Kissoon said.

She was not hesitant in her support, noting that the government is not just all talk and no action, but over the past five years, they have expanded job creation, infrastructure, healthcare and youth development.

Dr. Kissoon further noted that the governing PPP/C’s commitments made in their 2020 Manifesto have been substantially fulfilled.

“I am proud to join the PPP/C, because they have not only promised progress; they have delivered it. The commitments made in their 2020 Manifesto have been substantially fulfilled. From job creation and infrastructure [sic] expansion to health-care improvements and youth development, the PPP/C government has honoured the promises it made to the people,” she said.

James Bond, a key figure in the PNCR, has also thrown his support behind President Ali.

He praised President Ali for his consistent friendship and support, tracing their relationship back to Dr. Ali’s time as a minister.