Simmons’ brilliance helps Mighty Ruler retain Bartica Guinness title

LED by the in-form Andrew Simmons, defending champions Mighty Ruler reigned supreme with a successful defence of their title with a 3-0 drubbing of Jones Avenue, when the two sides clashed in the Bartica ‘Guinness Greatest In The Streets’ final Sunday night, in front of a supportive crowd at the Bartica Community Centre tarmac.

In a very competitive final, both sides were battling to get the goal ahead goal in front of a crowd which favoured the reigning champions, Mighty Ruler, and after a goalless first half, it was anybody’s game.

With neither side giving no quarters, it was a defensive lapse on the part of the challengers Jones Avenue that would open the way for the first goal scored by an alert Andrew Simmons in the 23rd minute.

That goal swung the momentum in favour of Mighty Ruler, and with the backing of spectators, they went on the offensive.

Jones Avenue were committed to the task at hand, but in the 27th minute, Oswin Joseph would blast in the second goal to put Mighty Rulers into a formidable position, as it was a Guinness Goal which counted as two, for a 3-0 lead.

It was a frenzied atmosphere, and one which signaled that the defending champions were about to retain their crown, to the delight of most of the raucous fans on hand.

When the final whistle came, the Mighty Ruler were $500,000 richer with the top prize, received the champions trophy and bragging rights to be the representative team that will contest the National Guinness Greatest In The Streets tournament to be played later this year in Georgetown.

Simmons, with nine goals, won the top scorer trophy.

For their efforts, Jones Avenue collected $300,000 and a trophy.

To reach the final, Mighty Ruler shut out Spaniards, 3-0, with Simmons getting a brace in the 22nd and 23rd minutes of play, as the other goal was scored by Whitney Welcome in the 24th minute.

Jones Avenue had knocked out Misdeamor, 2-0, to reach the final, as Cyle Timmerman and Joshua Jones found the back of the net in the 2nd and 28th minutes, respectively.

Playing for third place, Misdeamor defeated Spanish, 2-0, after strikes by Usher Jones in the 8th, and Reon Hall in the 18th minutes of play. They received $200,000 while Spaniards were given $150,000.

For the Plate tournament among the losing quarterfinalists which had $100,000 at stake, Bad Boys won 3-2 against Ghenosyde.

Scoring for Bad Boys was Daniel Gardner with a hat-trick with the first coming in the 3rd minute, and then a Guinness Goal, recorded as two, in the 30th minute.

Jah Cure netted for Ghenosyde in the 4th and 20th minutes of play.

Banks DIH Brand Representative Jeff Clement was in Bartica for the final, which was witnessed by Regional Chairman of Bartica Kenneth Williams, who received six flood lights from the beverage giants. Bartica Banks DIH Branch Manager Keron Savoury and Outdoor Supervisor Keanu Harry assisted with the presentation of prizes.