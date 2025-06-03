Canadian Legends upstage defending champions GTA Storm

A DEVASTATING collapse, which saw GTA Storm losing seven wickets for a mere 38 runs, propelled Canadian Legends to a 33-run win over the Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Over-50 defending champions last Saturday at St. Bede ground, Scarborough, Toronto, Canada.

Set 143 for victory after restricting Canadian Legends to 142 for eight in their allotted 20 overs, GTA Storm catapulted to 109 for eight in their 20 overs, after losing their second wicket, on 70, in the 11th over.

The victory was engineered by a superb spell of bowling from the experienced Abdool “Whito” Azeez, who bagged three for four in his three overs, bowling a maiden in the process.

So telling was his spell, the four runs included two wides. Newcomer Shivnarine George supported with two for 17, while Paul Balgobin ended with two for 26.

Richard Driffield was once again the standout for GTA Storm, hitting a four and three sixes in a top score of 42, and sharing in a second-wicket partnership of 61 with Ken Itwaru (14).

Once the partnership was broken, it was all downhill for the defending champions.

Earlier, openers Khemraj Budhai (46) and Dan Patram (31) gave Canadian Legends an excellent start of 96 before the former departed in the 10th over after smashing one four and five sixes. Patram’s knock contained three fours and a six.

Canadian Legends looked set for a big total, but once the openers were dismissed in quick succession, wickets fell at regular intervals, with the eventual total still proving well beyond the reach of GTA Storm.

Bowling for GTA Storm, skipper Troy Gobin took two for eight from his three overs.

GTA Storm’s last defeat was at the hands of Ramblers Rampage in the third round of the 2024 season, when debutant Navindra Buchana blasted a boundary-studded unbeaten 114 to lead his team to a 21-run victory at Dean Park.