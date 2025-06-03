Junior Lady Jags crushed 9-0 by Costa Rica

–in CONCACAF U20 Championship

ALAJUELA, Costa Rica, (CMC) – Guyana’s Women’s Under-20 National Team, the Junior Lady Jags, endured another heavy defeat in the 2025 CONCACAF Women

The match was dominated by Costa Rican forward Sheika Scott, who netted five goals, including a first-half hat-trick.

Scott opened the scoring early, converting penalties in the 5th and 22nd minutes before completing her quick-fire hat-trick with a header from a corner in the 25th minute.

Emma Azofeifa added a fourth for Costa Rica with a powerful strike from outside the box in the 29th minute.

Just before halftime, Scott struck again in stoppage time to claim her fourth goal of the match.

The second half brought no relief for Guyana, as Lucía Paniagua, 63rd, Daniela Ocampo, 84th, and Azofeifa, 90’+3’, all found the net.

Scott capped off a sensational individual performance with her fifth goal in the dying moments, solidifying her lead in the tournament’s Golden Boot race.

This marks Guyana’s second heavy loss in the competition after an 8-0 defeat by the USA in their opening match. The Junior Lady Jags will look to regroup before facing Puerto Rico today in their final group stage fixture.