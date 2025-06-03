Holder and Russell return as West Indies announce T20 squads for England and Ireland series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled the squads for the upcoming T20 International series against England and Ireland, marking the first assignment for new captain Shai Hope.

The three-match England series, which will run from June 6-10, will see the return of all-rounder Jason Holder, who last played T20Is for the West Indies in February 2024.

Explosive star all-rounder Andre Russell also makes his comeback after recovering from an injury sustained during last year’s England series in Barbados, though he will only feature in the England leg.

Notably absent is Nicholas Pooran, who requested rest following an extended IPL campaign. Meanwhile, Test captain Roston Chase will depart after the England T20Is to join the red-ball squad’s training camp in Barbados ahead of the crucial Test series against Australia for the Sir Frank Worrell Trophy.

Brandon King, vice-captain for the England series, has been granted leave for the Ireland leg, with in-form batter Keacy Carty named as his replacement.

Exciting newcomer Jyd Goolie, a standout in the West Indies Breakout League and a member of the 2016 ICC U-19 World Cup squad, earns his maiden senior call-up as Chase’s replacement.

Head coach Daren Sammy, along with assistants Floyd Reifer and Ravi Rampaul, will transition to the Test camp after the England series, prioritising preparations for the 2025-2027 World Test Championship cycle.

Veteran coach Rayon Griffith will lead the squad against Ireland, supported by Donovan Miller and the rest of the management team.

Squads & Schedule

T20Is vs England (June 6-10):

Shai Hope (C), Brandon King (VC), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

T20Is vs Ireland (June 12-15):

Shai Hope (C), Sherfane Rutherford (VC), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jyd Goolie, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd.

Fixtures:

• vs England:

◦ June 6: Chester-Le-Street, Durham

◦ June 8: Bristol

◦ June 10: Southampton

• vs Ireland (all at Bready):

◦ June 12, 14, 15