AFC’s David Daniels endorses President Ali

Alliance for Change (AFC) Chairman and founder of the Small Miners Association, David Daniels, has endorsed President Dr. Irfaan Ali for a second term aligning himself with the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

“The older you get, the more you realize it is what is in front of you, this way you see, and you can’t see nothing else that that’s in front you, other than who you see. And what I have seen is the transformation in the mining industry,” Daniels said on Tuesday during a live interview broadcasted on News Room.

Daniel represents the mining constituency and wants to ensure their voices are heard at the highest level of the government.

“I think that our direction is different…The AFC direction to my direction, when it comes to representation of mining, might be a little different. And I think President Ali’s direction is aligned with my direction and our organisation direction.”

He said President Ali’s approach is more general, encompassing not just oil and gas, but also mining and agriculture, which aligns better with miners’ vision for the industry.

While Daniels expressed gratitude towards the AFC party for providing the opportunity to enter politics, he feels that the current dispensation offers a better fit for their goals, particularly in terms of mining representation.

Wanting to make a difference, Daniels had joined the AFC some few years back.

He has now joined several other known figures from within the opposition ranks, both former parliamentarians and long-time party operatives, have come forward to express similar sentiments, citing President Ali’s performance, inclusive policies and transformational development agenda as key reasons for their shift in allegiance.

These endorsements come ahead of the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections, as President Ali and the ruling PPP/C seek re-election.