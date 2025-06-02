‘I stand with President Ali’ – PNC Chandan-Edmond breaks ranks with Opposition, endorses PPP/C

People’s National Congress (PNC) member of parliament, Geeta Chandan- Edmond has endorsed President Dr. Irfaan Ali, throwing her full support behind his bid for a second term and aligning herself with the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Almost driven to tears, the long-standing opposition member during her presentation to the National Assembly on Monday, Chandan- Edmond said her decision to break ranks with the PNC came after several attempts to silence her.

Standing at the podium, Chandan- Edmond watched as members of the PNC camp existed the parliamentary chambers.

“Let the record reflect tonight that I stand proudly with President Irfaan Ali, I stand with his leadership, I stand with his vision and I stand with his steadfast commitment to this country…Because when the choices between progress and happiness, between development and dysfunction, between loudness and leadership, I will always choose Guyana, ” Chandan-Edmond said.

She added: “Today I say no silence, no to bullies, no to division.”

Her statement was met with applause from the Government benches with several PPP/C Members of Parliament were heard saying “Welcome home!”

Chandan-Edmond continued, “I say to every one of you in this House and out of this House that President Ali deserves a second term and Guyana deserves nothing less… and so I fully and unapologetically endorse President Irfaan Ali for a second term.”

But Chandan-Edmond is not alone.

Over the past day, several other known figures from within the Opposition ranks, both former parliamentarians and longtime party operatives, have come forward to express similar sentiments, citing President Ali’s performance, inclusive policies, and transformational development agenda as key reasons for their shift in allegiance.

This endorsement comes ahead of the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections, as President Ali and the ruling PPP/C seek re-election.